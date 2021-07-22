Realme C15 and Realme C12 are getting a stable version of the Android 11-based Realme UI 2.0 update. The rollout is expected to be conducted in batches and should receive all eligible devices soon if no bugs are found. Realme has given its two smartphones new features and improvements in personalisations, system, launcher, security and privacy, games, and more categories. Realme C15 and Realme C12 were launched in India in August last year with Android 10-based Realme UI out-of-the-box.

[Realme] announced the update for Realme C15 (Review) and Realme C12 (Review) through a couple of posts on its community forum. The two smartphones are getting many new features and improvements with the update. Both smartphones are getting Realme UI 2.0 update, based on Android 11.

For personalisation options, Realme C15 and Realme C12 users will be able to put third-party icons for apps on the home screen. The smartphones also get three new Dark Modes in the form of Enhanced, Medium, and Gentle modes. Additionally, wallpapers and icons can also be adjusted to Dark Mode and the display contrast can be adjusted according to the ambient light. System improvements include new weather animations and optimised vibration effects for text input and gameplay.

Users will now be able to remove a folder or combine two or more folders together. Realme C15 and Realme C12 now also have the option to toggle App Lock from the quick toggle settings. The smartphones now have the option to send a Low Battery message that shares the smartphone's location when the battery is less than 15 percent. Realme has also added a more powerful SOS function. Additionally, there is also an optimised Permissions Manager.

Realme has changed the way users can summon the Game Assistant and lets users share their personal hotspot using a QR code. The Photos app on the smartphones has received an optimised photo editing feature with "upgraded algorithms and more markup effects and filters." The video camera on Realme C15 and Realme C12 has received an inertial zoom feature along with a level and grid feature.

HeyTap Cloud can now back up photos, documents, system settings, WeChat data, and more to easily migrate to a new smartphone. Realme has also added a Sleep Capsule feature to help users schedule their downtime and sleep time.

The firmware version with the update is RMX2180_11.C.05 for Realme C15 and RMX2189_11.C.05 for Realme C12. There is no mention of the size of the update. Users are advised to update their smartphone while it is connected to a strong Wi-Fi connection and is put on charge. The update will roll out in a phased manner and will reach eligible devices automatically over-the-air. Keen users can check for the update by heading to Settings > Software Update to manually check for the update.