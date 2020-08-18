Realme C15 and Realme C12 will be launched in India today, August 18, at 12:30pm via an online event. The two new models in the company's C series add to the Realme C1, Realme C2, Realme C3, and the Realme C11, all of which are budget friendly smartphones. Following suit will be the Realme C15 and the Realme C12 with their impressive specifications and affordable price tags. Both the Realme C15 and the Realme C12 have made their debut in Indonesia with the former coming towards the end of July and the Realme C12 debuting just last week.

Realme C15, Realme C12 launch in India: How to watch live stream

The Realme C15 and the Realme C12 will be launched in India today, August 18, at 12:30pm. The company is hosting a digital event that will be livestreamed on the Realme India website, as well as on its official YouTube channel.

Realme C15 and Realme C12: Price in India (expected)

The Indian pricing for the two phones is currently unknown. To recall, the Realme C15 launched in Indonesia at IDR 1,999,000 (roughly Rs. 10,100) for the 3GB + 64GB variant, IDR 2,199,000 (roughly Rs. 11,100) for the 4GB + 64GB variant, and IDR 2,499,000 (roughly Rs. 12,700) for the 4GB + 128GB variant. It comes in Marine Blue and Seagull Silver colour options.

On the other hand, the Realme C12 launched for IDR 1,899,000 (roughly Rs. 9,600) for the single 3GB + 32GB model and comes in two colour options namely, Marine Blue and Coral Red. We can expect the Realme C15 and Realme C12 price in India to close to the Indonesia prices.

Realme C15 specifications

From the Indonesian launch of the phone, we already know the specifications. The dual-SIM (Nano) Realme C15 runs on Android 10 with Realme UI on top. It features 6.5-inch Mini-drop (720x1,600 pixels) display with 88.7 screen to body ratio and Corning Gorilla Glass protection. The phone is powered by the octa-core MediaTek Helio G35 SoC, the GE8320 GPU, and up to 4GB of LPDDR4X RAM.

For photos and videos, you get four cameras on the back including a 13-megapixel primary sensor with an f/2.2 lens, an 8-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle f/2.25 lens, a 2-megapixel black and white sensor with an f/2.4 lens, and lastly, a 2-megapixel sensor with an f/2.4 lens. The selfie shooter is an 8-megapixel sensor with an f/2.0 lens, housed in the notch.

For storage, the Realme C15 comes with up to 128GB on board that is expandable via microSD card. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth v5.0, 4G, GPS, Glonass, a 3.5mm headset jack, and a Micro-USB port for charging. The Realme C15 is backed by a 6,000mAh with support for 18W fast charging. The sensors on board include an ambient light sensor, a proximity sensor, a fingerprint scanner on the back, and a magnetic induction sensor. In terms of dimensions, the Realme C15 measures 164.5x75.9x9.8mm and weighs 209 grams.

Realme C12 specifications

Just like the Realme C15, the dual-SIM (Nano) Realme C12 runs on Android 10-based Realme UI. The phone features a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) LCD display with 88.7 percent screen-to-body ratio and Corning Gorilla Glass protection. It is powered by the octa-core MediaTek Helio G35 processor and 3GB of RAM.

Talking about camera optics, the Realme C12 has a triple camera setup on the back that includes a 13-megapixel primary sensor with an f/2.2 lens, a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor with an f/2.4 lens, and a 2-megapixel f/2.4 macro lens. For selfies, the Realme C12 has a 5-megapixel camera with f/2.0 aperture, housed in the notch.

The phone comes with 32GB on board storage that is expandable via a dedicated microSD card. The Realme C12 packs a 6,000mAh battery with 10W charging. Connectivity options include Bluetooth v5, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, GPS, Micro USB port, and 3.5mm audio jack. There is a rear fingerprint sensor as well. The phone measure 164.5x75.9x9.8mm and weighs 209 grams.

Should the government explain why Chinese apps were banned? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.