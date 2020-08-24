Technology News
Realme C12 to Go on Its First Sale Today at 12 Noon via Flipkart, Realme.com: Price in India, Specifications

Realme C12 price in India is set at Rs. 8,999 for the sole, 3GB + 32GB storage variant.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 24 August 2020 07:30 IST
Realme C12 comes with a waterdrop-style display and has triple rear cameras

Highlights
  • Realme C12 will be available in a single configuration
  • The phone is powered by a MediaTek Helio G35 SoC
  • Realme C12 features a triple rear camera setup

Realme C12 is set to go on sale in India today for the first time. The new smartphone was launched by the Chinese company last week, as an upgrade to the Realme C11. It comes with a waterdrop-style display notch and has triple rear cameras. The Realme C12 also comes with an octa-core processor and features a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. The first sale of the Realme C12 will take place through Flipkart and Realme.com. Alongside the Realme C12, Realme Buds Classic will also be put on sale today.

Realme C12 price in India, availability details

Realme C12 price in India is set at Rs. 8,999 for the sole, 3GB + 32GB storage variant. The phone comes in Power Blue and Power Silver colour options. Moreover, it will be available for purchase through Flipkart and Realme.com at 12pm (noon) today.

In addition to the Realme C12, the Realme Buds Classic will also be available for purchase today at 12pm (noon) with a price tag of Rs. 399. The sale will take place through Amazon and Realme.com.

Both the Realme C12 and Realme Buds Classic were launched in the country last week, alongside the Realme C15. However, the Realme C15 first sale is scheduled for August 27.

Realme C12 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Realme C12 runs on Android 10 with Realme UI on top and features a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) display with 20:9 aspect ratio. The phone is powered by the octa-core MediaTek Helio G35 SoC, paired with 3GB LPDDR4x RAM. It also has 32GB of onboard storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB) through a dedicated slot.

For photos and videos, the Realme C12 has the triple rear camera setup that includes a 13-megapixel primary image sensor, with an f/2.2 lens. The camera setup also includes a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor and a 2-megapixel sensor with an f/2.4 macro lens. In terms of selfies, there is a 5-megapixel camera sensor at the front, with an f/2.4 lens on top.

The Realme C12 has usual connectivity options such as 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, and a Micro-USB port. The smartphone packs a 6,000mAh battery that supports reverse charging. Lastly, it measures 164.5x75.9x9.8mm.

Is Redmi Note 9 the perfect successor to Redmi Note 8? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

Jagmeet Singh Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Lenovo Legion Gaming Phone Was Planned for India Launch but Delayed Because of Pricing, Says Company Executive

