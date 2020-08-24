Realme C12 is set to go on sale in India today for the first time. The new smartphone was launched by the Chinese company last week, as an upgrade to the Realme C11. It comes with a waterdrop-style display notch and has triple rear cameras. The Realme C12 also comes with an octa-core processor and features a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. The first sale of the Realme C12 will take place through Flipkart and Realme.com. Alongside the Realme C12, Realme Buds Classic will also be put on sale today.

Realme C12 price in India, availability details

Realme C12 price in India is set at Rs. 8,999 for the sole, 3GB + 32GB storage variant. The phone comes in Power Blue and Power Silver colour options. Moreover, it will be available for purchase through Flipkart and Realme.com at 12pm (noon) today.

In addition to the Realme C12, the Realme Buds Classic will also be available for purchase today at 12pm (noon) with a price tag of Rs. 399. The sale will take place through Amazon and Realme.com.

Both the Realme C12 and Realme Buds Classic were launched in the country last week, alongside the Realme C15. However, the Realme C15 first sale is scheduled for August 27.

Realme C12 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Realme C12 runs on Android 10 with Realme UI on top and features a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) display with 20:9 aspect ratio. The phone is powered by the octa-core MediaTek Helio G35 SoC, paired with 3GB LPDDR4x RAM. It also has 32GB of onboard storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB) through a dedicated slot.

For photos and videos, the Realme C12 has the triple rear camera setup that includes a 13-megapixel primary image sensor, with an f/2.2 lens. The camera setup also includes a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor and a 2-megapixel sensor with an f/2.4 macro lens. In terms of selfies, there is a 5-megapixel camera sensor at the front, with an f/2.4 lens on top.

The Realme C12 has usual connectivity options such as 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, and a Micro-USB port. The smartphone packs a 6,000mAh battery that supports reverse charging. Lastly, it measures 164.5x75.9x9.8mm.

