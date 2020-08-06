Realme C12 appears to be the next entrant in the brand's budget-friendly C series. The phone was spotted in an NBTC listing as well as a few other listings including KDN, SDPPI, and China Quality Certification (CQC). The phone is seen with model number RMX2189 on these listings, with the NBTC listing clearly associating it with the Realme C12 moniker. As of now, the company has not shared any information on the existence of the Realme C12.

The NBTC listing suggests two things - the Realme C12 carries model number RMX2189, and will come with 4G support. It has been previously spotted on three other certification websites including TKDN, SDPPI, and the Chinese regulatory body China Quality Certification (CQC). The CQC listing shows the phone with model number RMX2189 packs a 6,000mAh battery that is not really a surprise as the recently launched Realme C15 also has the same battery. However, the Realme C12 is said to support only 10W charging in comparison to the 18W fast charging technology supported by the Realme C15.

The NBTC listing was first spotted by MySmartPrice and independently verified by Gadgets 360. However, the other three listings were spotted by known tipster Abhishek Yadav and could not be verified by us.

Other than this, there is no information available on the rumoured phone. Further, Realme has not shared any information on the Realme C12 but all these certifications suggests that the company may be planning on launching the phone soon.

The Realme C15 is the latest smartphone in the company's C series and was launched in Indonesia towards the end of July. While it has not made its way to the Indian market yet, the Realme C15 was spotted on the brand's support page on its Indian website. This means the phone may hit the Indian market in the near future.

