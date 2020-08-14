Technology News
Realme C12 With Triple Rear Cameras, 6,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications

Realme C12 is powered by the MediaTek Helio G35 SoC.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 14 August 2020 16:37 IST
Realme C12 comes in a sole 3GB + 32GB storage model

Highlights
  • Realme C12 will be sold in Marine Blue, Coral Red colours
  • The phone features a 6.5-inch waterdrop-style notch display
  • Realme C12 is priced at IDR 1,899,000 in Indonesia

Realme C12 is all set to launch in India on August 18, but ahead of that it has been made official in Indonesia. The budget smartphone comes with a waterdrop-style notch and a triple camera setup at the back. The phone has a square-shaped camera module placed on the top left corner at the back. The Realme C12 key features include a large 6,000mAh battery and a MediaTek Helio G35 SoC.

Realme C12 price

Realme C12 is priced in Indonesia at IDR 1,899,000 (roughly Rs. 10,000) for the single 3GB + 32GB storage model. The phone comes in two colour options - Marine Blue and Coral Red. As mentioned, the phone is all set to be launched in India next week.

Realme C12 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Realme C12 runs on Android 10-based Realme UI. The phone features a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) LCD display with 88.7 percent screen-to-body ratio and Corning Gorilla Glass protection. It is powered by the MediaTek Helio G35 octa-core processor, clocked at 2.3GHz. The Realme C12 packs 3GB of RAM and 32GB of onboard storage. The device has a dedicated microSD card slot for further storage expansion.

As for optics, the Realme C12 has a triple camera setup that houses a 13-megapixel primary camera with f/2.2 aperture, a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor with f/2.4 aperture, and another 2-megapixel macro lens with f/2.4 aperture. Camera features include beauty mode, HDR, panoramic view, portrait mode, time-lapse, HDR, slow-motion, nightscape, and more. Up front, the Realme C12 has a 5-megapixel selfie camera setup with f/2.0 aperture.

Coming to power, the Realme C12 packs a 6,000mAh battery with 10W charging. Connectivity options include Bluetooth v5, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, GPS, Micro USB port, and 3.5mm audio jack. The dimensions measure at 164.5x75.9x9.8mm and the phone weighs 209 grams. The Realme C12 also comes with a rear fingerprint sensor.

Is Realme TV the best TV under Rs. 15,000 in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Realme C12, Realme C12 Launch, Realme C12 Price, Realme C12 specifications, Realme C12 features, Realme
