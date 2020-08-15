Realme C12 Launching in India on August 18: All You Need to Know

Realme C12 is set to launch in India on August 18 as the company's newest budget smartphone. The device will feature a triple rear camera setup along with an LED flash. It will also include a 6,000mAh battery. The Realme C12 will also come with a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and is likely to offer a waterdrop-style display notch. It will come as an upgrade to the Realme C11 that the company launched in India last month. While the launch of the Realme C12 is still a few days away, here's our round-up around its expected price and key specifications to let you decide whether it's worth your anticipation.

Realme C12 price in India (expected)

Realme C12 price in India is yet to be revealed. However, given the fact that it will debut as an upgrade to the Realme C11, the new model is expected to be priced a little higher. The Realme C11was launched at Rs. 7,499 with just a 2GB RAM + 32GB storage variant. Meanwhile, Realme has introduced Realme C12 in Indonesia as well and its pricing in the country can give us some idea of what to expect. Realme C12 is priced at IDR 1,899,000 (roughly Rs. 9,600) for the lone 3GB + 32GB variant.

Realme C12 specifications

The Realme C12 is teased to carry a 6,000mAh battery that can deliver up to 57 days of standby time, 46 hours of talk time, or 60 hours of music playback on a single charge, according to Realme. There is also a Super Power Saving Mode, that is touted to provide up to 2.45 hours of voice calling with just five percent of charge. An early teaser additionally showed off its triple rear camera setup, along with the LED flash, and the rear-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Further, the Realme website has updated its Realme C12 microsite to confirm the presence of a 13-megapixel primary sensor with artificial intelligence (AI) powered features including Super Nightscape, Ultra Macro, and Portrait Mode. The phone is also teased to come with slow-mo video capture and a dedicated HDR mode. The meta description of the microsite also revealed its 6.5-inch Mini-drop (company speak for waterdrop-style notch) display.

Further, the Realme C12 Indonesia launch has revealed that the phone will be powered by MediaTek Helio G35 SoC, paired with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of onboard storage.

In addition to the Realme C12, Realme will also launch the Realme C15 at its August 18 virtual event. The smartphone was unveiled in Indonesia last month with a starting price of IDR 1,999,000 (roughly Rs. 10,100) for the base 3GB RAM + 64GB storage variant.

Why are smartphone prices rising in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.