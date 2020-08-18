Realme C12 and Realme C15 have been launched in India as the company's latest budget smartphones. While the Realme C12 is designed as an upgrade to the Realme C11 that debuted in the country in July, the Realme C15 is meant to introduce quad cameras and up to 4GB RAM in the Realme C series. Both new smartphones come with a waterdrop-style display notch and a similar design language. The Realme C12 and Realme C15 both also have a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. Additionally, the phones come in two distinct colour options and offer support for reverse charging.

Realme C12 price in India has been set at Rs. 8,999 for the single, 3GB + 32GB storage variant. In contrast, the Realme C15 carries a price tag of Rs. 9,999 for the base, 3GB + 32GB storage option, while its 4GB + 64GB storage configuration is priced at Rs. 10,999. Both phones come in Power Blue and Power Silver colour options. In terms of availability, the Realme C12 will go on sale starting August 24 (12pm), while the Realme C15 will be available from August 27 (12pm) via Flipkart and Realme.com

The offline sales of Realme C12 will open August 31, whereas the offline sales of Realme C15 will open September 3.

To recall, the Realme C12 was launched in Indonesia last week with a price tag of IDR 1,899,000 (roughly Rs. 9,600). The Realme C15, on the other hand, debuted in the Indonesian market late last month with a starting price of IDR 1,999,000 (roughly Rs. 10,100).

Realme C12 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Realme C12 runs on Android 10 with Realme UI on top and features a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) display with 20:9 aspect ratio and 88.7 percent screen-to-body ratio. Under the hood, there is octa-core MediaTek Helio G35 SoC, coupled with 3GB LPDRR4x RAM. The smartphone comes with a triple rear camera setup that includes a 13-megapixel primary sensor with an f/2.2 lens that supports phase-detection autofocus (PDAF). The camera setup also has a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor with an f/2.4 lens and a 2-megapixel sensor with an f/2.4 macro lens.

Realme C12 comes with a triple rear camera setup

For selfies, the Realme C12 offers a 5-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front that includes an f/2.4 lens on top. The selfie camera supports features including AI Beauty, HDR, Panorama, and Timelapse.

The Realme C12 has 32GB of onboard storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB) through a dedicated slot. Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, and a Micro-USB port. There is also an array of sensors that includes an accelerometer, ambient light, magnetometer, and a proximity sensor. Further, the phone packs the fingerprint sensor at the back.

Realme has provided a 6,000mAh battery on the Realme C12 that supports reverse charging. You'll also get a Super Power Saving Mode that is touted to help you sustain 2.9 days without requiring a charger. Besides, the phone measures 164.5x75.9x9.8mm and weighs 209 grams.

Realme C15 specifications

Just like the Realme C12, the dual-SIM (Nano) Realme C15 runs on Android 10-based Realme UI and has a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) display with 20:9 aspect ratio and 88.7 percent screen-to-body ratio. The phone also packs the octa-core MediaTek Helio G35 SoC, paired with up to 4GB LPDDR4x RAM. However, in terms of a major difference with the Realme C12, the Realme C15 comes with the quad rear camera setup that includes a 13-megapixel primary sensor with an f/2.2 lens and an 8-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.25 ultra-wide-angle lens that provides a field-of-view (FoV) of 119 degrees. The camera setup also comprises a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor with an f/2.4 lens and a 2-megapixel sensor with an f/2.4 “retro” lens.

Realme C15 offers a quad rear camera setup along with an ultra-wide-angle lens

For selfies, the Realme C15 houses an 8-megapixel camera sensor at the front, with a five-piece lens on top. The selfie camera supports AI Beauty, HDR, Panorama, and Timelapse.

The Realme C15 features up to 64GB of onboard storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB) through a dedicated slot. Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, and a Micro-USB port. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, magnetometer, and a proximity sensor. There is also the rear-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Similar to the Realme C12, the Realme C15 packs a 6,000mAh battery. The phone, however, supports 18W fast charging. Lastly, it measures 164.5x75.9x9.8mm and weighs 209 grams.

