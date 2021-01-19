Realme C12 is now available in a new 4GB RAM model in India. The phone was launched in August last year in a single 3GB RAM + 32GB storage model, and now a new 4GB RAM + 64GB storage option has been introduced. Specifications of the phone remain unchanged apart from the upgraded RAM and storage capacity. Realme C12 is powered by the MediaTek Helio G35 SoC and packs a large 6,000mAh battery. The new 4GB RAM variant is listed on Flipkart with an exchange offer.

Realme C12 price in India, availability

The new Realme C12 4GB + 64GB storage option is priced at Rs. 9,999 in India. The phone is already available for purchase via Flipkart and Realme.com. It comes in Power Blue and Power Silver colour options. The 3GB + 32GB storage model continues to be listed for Rs. 8,999 on both the online sites.

Flipkart offers an exchange discount on Realme C12, alongside no-cost EMI options and bank discounts as well. Realme.com offers cashback via Mobikwik and Freecharge.

Realme C12 specifications

Specifications on Realme C12 include dual-SIM (Nano) slot, Android 10 with Realme UI on top, and a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) display with 20:9 aspect ratio and 88.7 percent screen-to-body ratio. Under the hood, there is octa-core MediaTek Helio G35 SoC, coupled with up to 4GB LPDRR4x RAM. Realme C12 has 64GB of onboard storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB) through a dedicated slot.

Realme C12 comes with a triple rear camera setup that includes a 13-megapixel primary sensor, a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro lens. For selfies, Realme C12 offers a 5-megapixel selfie shooter at the front.

Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, and a Micro-USB port. The phone packs a fingerprint sensor at the back. Realme has provided a 6,000mAh battery on the Realme C12 that supports reverse charging.

