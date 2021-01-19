Technology News
Realme C12 Gets a 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage Model in India: Price, Specifications

The new 4GB RAM model of Realme C12 is priced at Rs. 9,999

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 19 January 2021 10:56 IST
Realme C12 Gets a 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage Model in India: Price, Specifications

Realme C12 comes in Power Blue and Power Silver colour options

Highlights
  • Realme C12 is powered by the MediaTek Helio G35 SoC
  • The phone packs a 6,000mAh battery
  • Flipkart is offering exchange discount on the Realme C12

Realme C12 is now available in a new 4GB RAM model in India. The phone was launched in August last year in a single 3GB RAM + 32GB storage model, and now a new 4GB RAM + 64GB storage option has been introduced. Specifications of the phone remain unchanged apart from the upgraded RAM and storage capacity. Realme C12 is powered by the MediaTek Helio G35 SoC and packs a large 6,000mAh battery. The new 4GB RAM variant is listed on Flipkart with an exchange offer.

Realme C12 price in India, availability

The new Realme C12 4GB + 64GB storage option is priced at Rs. 9,999 in India. The phone is already available for purchase via Flipkart and Realme.com. It comes in Power Blue and Power Silver colour options. The 3GB + 32GB storage model continues to be listed for Rs. 8,999 on both the online sites.

Flipkart offers an exchange discount on Realme C12, alongside no-cost EMI options and bank discounts as well. Realme.com offers cashback via Mobikwik and Freecharge.

Realme C12 specifications

Specifications on Realme C12 include dual-SIM (Nano) slot, Android 10 with Realme UI on top, and a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) display with 20:9 aspect ratio and 88.7 percent screen-to-body ratio. Under the hood, there is octa-core MediaTek Helio G35 SoC, coupled with up to 4GB LPDRR4x RAM. Realme C12 has 64GB of onboard storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB) through a dedicated slot.

Realme C12 comes with a triple rear camera setup that includes a 13-megapixel primary sensor, a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro lens. For selfies, Realme C12 offers a 5-megapixel selfie shooter at the front.

Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, and a Micro-USB port. The phone packs a fingerprint sensor at the back. Realme has provided a 6,000mAh battery on the Realme C12 that supports reverse charging.

What will be the most exciting tech launch of 2021? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Realme C12

Realme C12

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Excellent battery life
  • Built well
  • Bad
  • Big and heavy
  • Weak overall performance
  • Sub-par cameras
Read detailed Realme C12 review
Display 6.50-inch
Processor MediaTek Helio G35
Front Camera 5-megapixel
Rear Camera 13-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 3GB
Storage 32GB
Battery Capacity 6000mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 720x1600 pixels
Further reading: Realme C12, Realme C12 price in India, Realme C12 Specifications, Realme
Tasneem Akolawala Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
Realme C12 Gets a 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage Model in India: Price, Specifications
