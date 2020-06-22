Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Realme C11 Specifications, Design Tipped in Leaked Poster, May Feature 5,000mAh Battery, Dual Rear Cameras

Realme C11 Specifications, Design Tipped in Leaked Poster, May Feature 5,000mAh Battery, Dual Rear Cameras

Realme C11 is said to be powered by the MediaTek Helio G35 SoC and will be the first phone with this processor.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 22 June 2020 14:36 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Realme C11 Specifications, Design Tipped in Leaked Poster, May Feature 5,000mAh Battery, Dual Rear Cameras

Photo Credit: Twitter/ I am myself

Realme C11 may be backed by a large 5,000mAh battery

Highlights
  • Realme C11 design reportedly leaked
  • It may come with dual-rear cameras and a 6.5-inch display
  • Realme C11 will be launched in Malaysia soon

Realme C11 has been in the news for quite some time now as it is expected to be the upcoming smartphone in the company's budget-friendly C series. Now, what seems to be a leaked poster for the phone states that Realme C11 will feature a 6.5-inch display and have “Nightscape Dual Camera”. The phone is anticipated to be announced in Malaysia soon and is said to be powered by the yet to be unveiled MediaTek Helio G35 SoC. The Realme C11 does not have a release date as of yet.

As per the image in the tweet by tipster who goes by the name ‘I am myself', the Realme C11 will have a notched display for the selfie camera and slim bezels on the side. The bottom bezel, however, is relatively thick. The image, that seems to be a leaked poster of the phone, shows the Realme C11 in two colours, a green-ish and a grey variant. It states that the phone will feature a 6.5-inch mini-drop fullscreen display and a 5,000mAh battery.

The image also shows the camera placement that was hidden in the previous teaser by the company. The Realme C11 is said to come with dual rear cameras housed in a square module that also includes the flash. As per the leaked image, “Nightscape Dual Camera” hints at the presence of a dedicated night mode in the Realme C11.

Further, the speaker grill, 3.5mm headphone jack, and charging port are also visible in the image. However, it is unclear whether the phone uses a Micro-USB or Type-C port for charging. Notably, there is no finger-print scanner on the back and it is unlikely that it will come with an in-display scanner.

The Realme C11 was first spotted in an NBTC certification listing with mode number RMX2185 and the name “realme C11”. The only piece of information available from that listing was the presence of LTE connectivity.

As of now, Realme has not shared the exact launch date for the phone but it is expected to be unveiled in Malaysia soon.

 

Is Mi Notebook 14 series the best affordable laptop range for India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Realme, Realme C11, Realme C11 specifications
Vineet Washington Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
Apple's ARM-Based Chip to First Launch on 13.3-Inch MacBook Pro, New iMac: Ming-Chi Kuo

Related Stories

Realme C11 Specifications, Design Tipped in Leaked Poster, May Feature 5,000mAh Battery, Dual Rear Cameras
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Motorola One Fusion+ Review
  2. OnePlus Z Spotted on TUV Rheinland Site, Co-Founder Teases Launch
  3. Vu Cinema Smart TV 32-Inch and 43-Inch Variants Launched in India
  4. Government Denies Banning 14 Chinese Apps From Google Play, Apple App Store
  5. Asus ROG Phone 2 to Go Back on Sale in India With Revised Price
  6. Trump to Order New Restrictions on H-1B Visas by Monday
  7. Realme X3 Series Teased to Sport Snapdragon 855+ SoC, 12GB RAM Tipped
  8. Realme Narzo 10A 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage Model Launched in India
  9. Amazfit Stratos 3 Smartwatch With 14-Day Battery Life Launched in India
  10. Tecno Spark Power 2 With 6,000mAh Battery Launched in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Realme C11 Specifications, Design Tipped in Leaked Poster, May Feature 5,000mAh Battery, Dual Rear Cameras
  2. Apple's ARM-Based Chip to First Launch on 13.3-Inch MacBook Pro, New iMac: Ming-Chi Kuo
  3. Realme Watch Update Brings Message Notification Management, Battery Life Improvements
  4. Amazfit Stratos 3 With Up to 14-Day Battery Life, 5ATM Water Resistance Launched in India
  5. Trump to Order New Restrictions on H-1B Visas by Monday
  6. Asus ROG Phone 2 Price in India Increased, Sale to Resume From Today on Flipkart
  7. WWDC 2020: Apple Expected to Sell Developers on Building New Apps Amid Pushback
  8. Perry Mason HBO: How to Watch in India, Review, Trailer, Cast, and More
  9. Realme Narzo 10A 4GB + 64GB Model Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  10. Vu Cinema Smart TV 32-Inch and 43-Inch Televisions Launched in India, Priced at Rs. 12,999 Onwards
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com