Realme C11 is set to go on sale again in India today. The Realme phone, which was launched in the country in July, comes with a waterdrop-style display notch and packs a 5,000mAh battery. It also offers reverse charging as well as two distinct colour options to choose from. The Realme C11 competes against the likes of the Redmi 9 and Samsung Galaxy M01. The smartphone is also designed as a toned-down version of the Realme C3 that debuted in the Indian market in February.

Realme C11 price in India, sale details

Realme C11 carries a price tag of Rs. 7,499 for the single, 2GB + 32GB storage option. The smartphone comes in Rich Green and Rich Grey colour options. Moreover, it is going to be available for purchase through Flipkart and Realme.com at 12pm (noon) today.

Realme C11 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Realme C11 runs on Android 10 with Realme UI on top and features a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) display with a 20:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood, the phone has an octa-core MediaTek Helio G35 SoC, coupled with 2GB of LPDDR4X RAM. There is also a dual rear camera setup that houses a 13-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor. For selfies, the handset offers a 5-megapixel sensor at the front.

In terms of storing content, the Realme C11 has 32GB of internal storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB) through a dedicated slot. The phone comes with a usual set of connectivity options that include 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth v5.0, and a Micro-USB port. Further, it includes a 3.5mm headphone jack.

The Realme C11 packs the 5,000mAh battery that supports 10W charging and comes with the reverse charging functionality. Besides, the smartphone weighs 196 grams.

Why are smartphone prices rising in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.