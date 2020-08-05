Realme C11 is set to go on sale in India today. The budget-friendly device will be available for purchase via Flipkart and Realme.com, and its price in India is listed at Rs. 7,499. The phone was launched in the country last month and has been available via flash sales ever since. The smartphone comes with a dual rear camera setup and MediaTek octa-core processor. The phone packs 2GB of RAM and 32GB inbuilt storage. It will be available in two colour options.

Realme C11 price in India, sale offers

As mentioned, the Realme C11 sale will be held via Flipkart and Realme.com. The flash sale will begin at 12pm (noon). The Realme C11 is priced at Rs. 7,499 for the single 2GB RAM and 32GB storage model. It comes in two colour options — Rich Green and Rich Grey.

Flipkart is offering five percent unlimited cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank credit card, 10 percent off with Axis Bank Buzz credit card, and no-cost EMI options up to nine months. Realme.com offers up to Rs. 500 Mobikwik cashback.

Realme C11 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Realme C11 features a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) Mini-drop display. Under the hood, the phone comes with an octa-core MediaTek Helio G35 SoC coupled with 2GB of LPDDR4X RAM. The Realme C11 packs 32GB of onboard storage that is expandable via a microSD card (up to 256GB) through a dedicated slot.

In terms of cameras, the Realme C11 has two on the back. The primary shooter includes a 13-megapixel sensor with an f/2.2 lens, and is accompanied by a 2-megapixel sensor with an f/2.4 portrait lens. For selfies, there is a 5-megapixel sensor with an f/2.4 lens, housed in the waterdrop-style notch.

The Realme C11 packs a 5,000mAh battery that supports reverse charging. Connectivity options include 4G, VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, Micro-USB, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

