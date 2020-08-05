Technology News
Realme C11 to Go on Sale Today at 12 Noon via Flipkart, Realme.com: Price in India, Specifications

Realme C11 price in India is set at Rs. 7,499 for the lone 2GB + 32GB model.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 5 August 2020 07:33 IST
Realme C11 is powered by MediaTek Helio G35 SoC

Highlights
  • Realme C11 packs 5,000mAh battery with support for reverse charging
  • The phone is offered in Rich Green and Rich Grey colours
  • Realme C11 comes with a 6.5-inch notched display

Realme C11 is set to go on sale in India today. The budget-friendly device will be available for purchase via Flipkart and Realme.com, and its price in India is listed at Rs. 7,499. The phone was launched in the country last month and has been available via flash sales ever since. The smartphone comes with a dual rear camera setup and MediaTek octa-core processor. The phone packs 2GB of RAM and 32GB inbuilt storage. It will be available in two colour options.

Realme C11 price in India, sale offers

As mentioned, the Realme C11 sale will be held via Flipkart and Realme.com. The flash sale will begin at 12pm (noon). The Realme C11 is priced at Rs. 7,499 for the single 2GB RAM and 32GB storage model. It comes in two colour options — Rich Green and Rich Grey.

Flipkart is offering five percent unlimited cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank credit card, 10 percent off with Axis Bank Buzz credit card, and no-cost EMI options up to nine months. Realme.com offers up to Rs. 500 Mobikwik cashback.

Realme C11 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Realme C11 features a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) Mini-drop display. Under the hood, the phone comes with an octa-core MediaTek Helio G35 SoC coupled with 2GB of LPDDR4X RAM. The Realme C11 packs 32GB of onboard storage that is expandable via a microSD card (up to 256GB) through a dedicated slot.

In terms of cameras, the Realme C11 has two on the back. The primary shooter includes a 13-megapixel sensor with an f/2.2 lens, and is accompanied by a 2-megapixel sensor with an f/2.4 portrait lens. For selfies, there is a 5-megapixel sensor with an f/2.4 lens, housed in the waterdrop-style notch.

The Realme C11 packs a 5,000mAh battery that supports reverse charging. Connectivity options include 4G, VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, Micro-USB, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Is Realme TV the best TV under Rs. 15,000 in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Realme C11

Realme C11

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Incredible battery life
  • Looks good, easy to handle
  • Average display
  • Bad
  • Weak overall performance
  • Only 2GB of RAM
  • Poor low-light camera performance
  • Preinstalled bloatware
Read detailed Realme C11 review
Display 6.50-inch
Processor MediaTek Helio G35
Front Camera 5-megapixel
Rear Camera 13-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 2GB
Storage 32GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 720x1600 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Realme C11, Realme C11 Sale, Realme C11 Price in India, Realme C11 Features, Realme C11 Specifications, Realme, Flipkart
Tasneem Akolawala Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
Sony Bravia X7400H 4K UHD Android TV With 55-Inch Triluminos Display, Dolby Audio Launched in India
Amazon Cleared by UK Regulator to Buy 16 Percent Stake in Online Food Platform Deliveroo

