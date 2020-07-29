Technology News
Realme C11 to Go on Sale Today at 12 Noon via Flipkart, Realme Website: Price in India, Specifications

Realme C11 is powered by the MediaTek Helio G35 SoC and comes with a 6.5-inch notched display.

Updated: 29 July 2020 07:00 IST
Realme C11 has a dual rear camera setup

Highlights
  • Realme C11 will go on sale today at 12pm (noon)
  • It is priced at Rs. 7,499 for 3GB RAM and 32GB storage
  • Realme C11 packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for reverse charging

Realme C11 will go on its second sale in India today, July 29, at 12pm (noon) via Flipkart and the Realme India website. The phone was originally unveiled in Malaysia in June and launched in India earlier this month. Being part of the company's C-series, the Realme C11 is a budget friendly smartphone that offers a dual rear camera setup, an octa-core MediaTek processor, and comes in a single RAM and storage configuration. There are two colour options available for the Realme C11.

Realme C11 price in India, sale offers

The Realme C11's single 2GB RAM and 32GB onboard storage model is priced at Rs. 7,499. It comes in two colour options namely, Rich Green and Rich Grey. The Realme C11 will go on sale at 12pm (noon) through Flipkart and Realme India website.

Flipkart has some offers for interested shoppers. Customers can get a 5 percent instant discount on SBI credit card and EMI transactions, flat discount of Rs. 30 on their first prepaid transaction using RuPay debit card, and Rs. 30 off on first prepaid transaction using UPI. Additionally, there is also five percent unlimited cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank credit card, five percent off with Axis Bank Buzz credit card, and no-cost EMI options up to nine months.

Realme C11 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Realme C11 runs on Android 10 with Realme UI on top. It features a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) Mini-drop display with 20:9 aspect ratio and 88.7 percent screen-to-body ratio. Under the hood, the phone comes with an octa-core MediaTek Helio G35 SoC coupled with 2GB of LPDDR4X RAM.

In terms of cameras, the Realme C11 has two on the back. The primary is a 13-megapixel sensor with an f/2.2 lens and is accompanied by a 2-megapixel sensor with an f/2.4 portrait lens. For selfies, there is a 5-megapixel sensor with an f/2.4 lens, housed in the waterdrop-style notch.

The Realme C11 packs 32GB of onboard storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB) through a dedicated slot. Connectivity options include 4G, VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS, Micro-USB, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The phone comes with an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, proximity sensor, and a magnetic induction sensor. It packs a 5,000mAh battery that supports reverse charging. Lastly, the Realme C11 measures 164.4x75.9x9.1mm and weighs 196 grams.

