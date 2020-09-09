Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Realme C11 to Go on Sale Today at 12 Noon via Flipkart, Realme.com in India: Price, Specifications

Realme C11 to Go on Sale Today at 12 Noon via Flipkart, Realme.com in India: Price, Specifications

Realme C11 price in India is set at Rs. 7,499 for the lone 2GB + 32GB model.

By Tanishka Sodhi | Updated: 9 September 2020 07:55 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Realme C11 to Go on Sale Today at 12 Noon via Flipkart, Realme.com in India: Price, Specifications

Realme C11 has a large 5,000mAh battery that supports reverse charging

Highlights
  • Realme C11 is offered in Rich Green and Rich Grey
  • The phone has a large 5,000mAh battery that supports reverse charging
  • It features a dual rear camera setup

Realme C11 will go on sale in India again today from 12pm (noon) onwards, via Flipkart and Realme.com. The smartphone has been going on flash sales ever since it was launched in July. Realme C11's key features include a large 5,000mAh battery with support for reverse charging, the MediaTek Helio G35 SoC , and 32GB of inbuilt storage. The smartphone comes with a waterdrop-style display notch and is available in two distinct colour options.

Realme C11 price in India, sale, offers

Realme C11 will be available from 12pm (noon) today, via Flipkart and Realme.com. It is priced at Rs. 7,499 for the single 2GB RAM and 32GB onboard storage model. The Realme C11 is offered in two colours - Rich Green and Rich Grey.

Sale offers include on Flipkart include 5 percent unlimited cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card and no-cost EMI options starting at Rs. 834 per month. Sale offers on Realme.com include getting up to Rs. 500 MobiKwik cashback on purchase of the phone.

Realme C11 specifications

Realme C11 has a a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) Mini-drop display with 20:9 aspect ratio. The dual-SIM (Nano) phone runs Realme UI, based on Android 10. It is powered by the octa-core MediaTek Helio G35 SoC, coupled with 2GB of LPDDR4X RAM. The Realme C11 packs 32GB of onboard storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB) through a dedicated slot.

Coming to the cameras, Realme C11 has a dual camera setup, with a 13-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor. For selfies and video calls, the phone has a 5-megapixel sensor in front.

The Realme C11 packs the 5,000mAh battery that supports reverse charging. Connectivity options for the phone include 4G, VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS, Micro-USB, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Redmi Note 8 or Realme 5s: Which is the best phone under Rs. 10,000 in India right now? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Realme C11

Realme C11

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Incredible battery life
  • Looks good, easy to handle
  • Average display
  • Bad
  • Weak overall performance
  • Only 2GB of RAM
  • Poor low-light camera performance
  • Preinstalled bloatware
Read detailed Realme C11 review
Display 6.50-inch
Processor MediaTek Helio G35
Front Camera 5-megapixel
Rear Camera 13-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 2GB
Storage 32GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 720x1600 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Tanishka Sodhi Tanishka Sodhi is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. As a journalist, she has covered education, culture, and media and mental health. She is interested in the intersection of technology and culture, and its impact on everyday lives. Tanishka is a staunch advocate of gender equality, and the correct use of commas. You can get in touch with her via Twitter at @tanishka_s2 or drop a mail at tanishkas@ndtv.com. More
PUBG Mobile: Teen Reportedly Spent Over Rs. 2 Lakhs From Grandfather’s Bank Account on Game

Related Stories

Realme C11 to Go on Sale Today at 12 Noon via Flipkart, Realme.com in India: Price, Specifications
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Teen Reportedly Spent Over Rs. 2 Lakhs on PUBG Mobile
  2. PUBG Mobile Update 1.0 Is Live With New Erangel Map, Gameplay Changes
  3. Apple Sends Invites for September 15 Launch Event: What You Need to Know
  4. Redmi Smart Band Debuts in India With Colour Display, Heart-Rate Monitor
  5. Boat Rockerz 335 Wireless Neckband Earphones Launched in India
  6. Moto G9 Review
  7. Oppo F17 Pro Tipped to Launch Outside India as Oppo A93
  8. PUBG Corporation to Take Over PUBG Mobile From Tencent Games in India
  9. Gamers Left Reeling as India Pulls Plug on Tencent's PUBG
  10. Samsung Galaxy M51 With 7,000mAh Battery, Quad Rear Cameras Launched
#Latest Stories
  1. Realme C11 to Go on Sale Today at 12 Noon via Flipkart, Realme.com in India: Price, Specifications
  2. Redmi 9A to Go on Sale in India Today at 12 Noon via Amazon, Mi.com: Price, Specifications
  3. Apple Schedules 'Time Flies' Event for September 15, New Watch and iPad Models Expected
  4. Google Announces Verified Calls to Show Genuine Business Callers, India in First Rollout
  5. Bose Noise Cancelling Earbuds 700 May Be Called QuietComfort Earbuds, Leaked Promo Video Suggests
  6. Vivo V20 Series May Launch in India in October With Three Phone Models
  7. China Tech Veterans to Launch 'Domestic Replacement' Fund Amid US Sanctions
  8. Huawei MatePad T8 With 5,100mAh Battery, MediaTek Octa-Core SoC Launched in India
  9. TikTok to Join EU Code of Conduct Against Hate Speech
  10. PUBG Mobile: Teen Reportedly Spent Over Rs. 2 Lakhs From Grandfather’s Bank Account on Game
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com