Realme C11 will go on sale in India again today from 12pm (noon) onwards, via Flipkart and Realme.com. The smartphone has been going on flash sales ever since it was launched in July. Realme C11's key features include a large 5,000mAh battery with support for reverse charging, the MediaTek Helio G35 SoC , and 32GB of inbuilt storage. The smartphone comes with a waterdrop-style display notch and is available in two distinct colour options.

Realme C11 price in India, sale, offers

Realme C11 will be available from 12pm (noon) today, via Flipkart and Realme.com. It is priced at Rs. 7,499 for the single 2GB RAM and 32GB onboard storage model. The Realme C11 is offered in two colours - Rich Green and Rich Grey.

Sale offers include on Flipkart include 5 percent unlimited cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card and no-cost EMI options starting at Rs. 834 per month. Sale offers on Realme.com include getting up to Rs. 500 MobiKwik cashback on purchase of the phone.

Realme C11 specifications

Realme C11 has a a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) Mini-drop display with 20:9 aspect ratio. The dual-SIM (Nano) phone runs Realme UI, based on Android 10. It is powered by the octa-core MediaTek Helio G35 SoC, coupled with 2GB of LPDDR4X RAM. The Realme C11 packs 32GB of onboard storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB) through a dedicated slot.

Coming to the cameras, Realme C11 has a dual camera setup, with a 13-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor. For selfies and video calls, the phone has a 5-megapixel sensor in front.

The Realme C11 packs the 5,000mAh battery that supports reverse charging. Connectivity options for the phone include 4G, VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS, Micro-USB, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

