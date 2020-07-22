Realme C11 will go on sale for the first time in India today, July 22, at 12pm (noon) via Flipkart and Realme website. The phone is the latest addition to the company's budget-friendly C-series and offers decent specifications for the price. It comes with an octa-core processor and dual rear cameras. There is a single RAM and storage configuration for the Realme C11 and it comes in two colour options. The phone was launched in India last week after being originally unveiled in Malaysia in June.

Realme C11 price in India, sale offers

The Realme C11 is priced at Rs. 7,499 for the 2GB RAM and 32GB onboard storage model. It will be available in two colours, Rich Green and Rich Grey, when it goes on sale at 12pm (noon) through Flipkart and the Realme India website.

Flipkart has multiple offers for interested shoppers, though the size of the deal will not impress everyone. Customers can get a flat discount of Rs. 30 on their first prepaid transaction using RuPay debit card, Rs. 30 off on first prepaid transaction using UPI, five percent unlimited cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank credit card, and five percent off with Axis Bank Buzz credit card. Customers can also avail no-cost EMI up to nine months.

On the other hand, Realme offers up to 100 percent SuperCash worth Rs. 500 to MobiKwik users on its website.

Realme C11 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Realme C11 runs on Android 10 with Realme UI on top. It features a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) Mini-drop display with 20:9 aspect ratio and 88.7 percent screen-to-body ratio. The phone is powered by the octa-core MediaTek Helio G35 SoC and comes with 2GB of LPDDR4X RAM.

In terms of optics, the Realme C11 has two cameras on the back. The primary is a 13-megapixel sensor with an f/2.2 lens and the secondary is a 2-megapixel sensor with an f/2.4 portrait lens. For selfies, there is a 5-megapixel sensor with an f/2.4 lens, housed in the waterdrop-style notch.

The Realme C11 packs 32GB of onboard storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB) through a dedicated slot. Connectivity options include 4G, VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS, Micro-USB, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The sensors present onboard the Realme C11 include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, proximity sensor, and a magnetic induction sensor. The phone packs a 5,000mAh battery that supports reverse charging. Lastly, the Realme C11 measures 164.4x75.9x9.1mm and weighs 196 grams.

