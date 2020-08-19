Technology News
Realme C11 Sale in India Today via Flipkart, Realme.com: Price, Specifications

Realme C11 is powered by the MediaTek Helio G35 SoC .

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 19 August 2020 06:37 IST
Realme C11 packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for reverse charging

Highlights
  • Realme C11 is offered in Rich Green and Rich Grey
  • The phone is priced at Rs. 7,499 in India
  • Realme C11 has a dual camera setup at the back

Realme C11 is all set to go on sale in India today. The smartphone was launched in the country last month, and has been made available via flash sales ever since. The Realme C11 key features include a large 5,000mAh battery with support for reverse charging and 32GB of inbuilt storage. The phone is powered by the MediaTek Helio G35 SoC and comes with a dual camera setup at the back. Just a day ago, the company also launched the Realme C12 and Realme C15 devices in the Indian market. These devices are also powered by the MediaTek Helio G35 SoC, but they come with upgraded cameras and a larger 6,000mAh battery.

Realme C11 price in India, sale, offers

For those interested in buying the Realme C11, the phone will go on sale via Flipkart and Realme.com from 12pm (noon). It is priced at Rs. 7,499 for the single 2GB RAM and 32GB onboard storage model. The Realme C11 has launched in two colour options - Rich Green and Rich Grey.

Coming to sale offers, Flipkart is offering five percent unlimited cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank credit card, five percent off with Axis Bank Buzz credit card, and no-cost EMI options starting at Rs. 834 per month. Realme.com has listed up to Rs. 500 MobiKwik cashback as the only sale offer.

Realme C11 specifications

Coming to specifications, Realme C11 features a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) Mini-drop display with 88.7 percent screen-to-body ratio and 20:9 aspect ratio. The phone is powered by the octa-core MediaTek Helio G35 SoC, coupled with 2GB of LPDDR4X RAM. In terms of storage, the Realme C11 packs 32GB of onboard storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB) through a dedicated slot.

For cameras, the Realme C11 has a 13-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor. For selfies, there is a 5-megapixel sensor. Connectivity options include 4G, VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS, Micro-USB, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The Realme C11 packs the 5,000mAh battery that supports reverse charging.

Is Realme TV the best TV under Rs. 15,000 in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Realme C11

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Incredible battery life
  • Looks good, easy to handle
  • Average display
  • Bad
  • Weak overall performance
  • Only 2GB of RAM
  • Poor low-light camera performance
  • Preinstalled bloatware
Display 6.50-inch
Processor MediaTek Helio G35
Front Camera 5-megapixel
Rear Camera 13-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 2GB
Storage 32GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 720x1600 pixels
Realme C11 Sale in India Today via Flipkart, Realme.com: Price, Specifications
