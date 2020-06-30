Realme C11 has been launched with MediaTek Helio G35 SoC and a waterdrop-style display notch. The new Realme phone is also touted to deliver up to 40 days of standby time on a single charge. The Realme C11 is designed as a budget smartphone by the company. The phone offers a dual rear camera setup and packs a massive, 5,000mAh battery. It also supports reverse charging to let you charge your compatible devices, just like a power bank. The Realme C11 also comes preloaded with artificial intelligence (AI) backed camera features to enhance photos.

Realme C11 price, availability details

The Realme C11 price has been set at MYR 429 (roughly Rs. 7,600) for the sole, 2GB RAM + 32GB storage variant. The phone comes in Mint Green and Pepper Grey colour options. Moreover, it will initially be available for purchase only in Malaysia.

Details about the global launch of the Realme C11 are yet to be announced.

Realme C11 specifications, features

The dual-SIM (Nano) Realme C11 runs on Android 10 with Realme UI on top and features a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) display with 20:9 aspect ratio and 88.7 percent screen-to-body ratio. The phone is powered by the octa-core MediaTek Helio G35 SoC, coupled with 2GB of RAM. There is the dual rear camera setup that includes a 13-megapixel primary sensor with an f/2.2 lens and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.4 portrait lens. For selfies, you'll get a 5-megapixel camera sensor at the front, along with an f/2.4 lens. The phone comes preloaded with camera features such as AI Beauty, Filter Mode, HDR, Portrait Mode, and Timelapse.

In terms of storage, the Realme C11 has 32GB of onboard storage that is expandable via microSD card through a dedicated slot. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, Micro-USB, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The phone has an array of sensors that includes an accelerometer, ambient light, and a proximity sensor.

The Realme C11 packs the 5,000mAh battery that is rated to deliver up to 12.1 hours of gaming or 31.9 hours of talk time on a single charge. Besides, the phone measures 164.4x75.9x9.1mm and weighs 196 grams.

