Technology News
loading

Realme C11 Price Leaked Ahead of Tuesday’s Launch

Realme C11 said to carry a starting price of IDR 1,799,000.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 29 June 2020 18:38 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Realme C11 Price Leaked Ahead of Tuesday’s Launch

Photo Credit: Facebook/ Realme Malaysia

Realme C11 will be powered by octa-core MediaTek Helio G35 SoC

Highlights
  • Realme C11 will come in two RAM options
  • The top-end model of the phone is said to be priced at IDR 1,999,000
  • Realme C11 launch will take place in Malaysia at 11am MYT

Realme C11 price has been leaked ahead of the official launch scheduled for Tuesday, June 30. The new Realme phone seems to arrive as the company's latest budget option. An Indonesia source has provided the purported pricing details of the Realme C11. This comes just days after the handset was spotted being teased by an online retail site Lazada. The Realme C11 will come with an octa-core MediaTek Helio G35 SoC and include a waterdrop-style display notch, Realme confirmed through an official teaser earlier.

Realme C11 price (rumoured)

The Realme C11 price is set at IDR 1,799,000 (roughly Rs. 9,500) for the 2GB RAM + 32GB storage variant, while the 3GB RAM + 32GB storage option will be priced at IDR 1,999,000 (roughly Rs. 10,600), reports Android-focussed blog Playfuldroid. The phone was recently teased on Lazada with Mint Green and Pepper Grey colour options.

Realme C11 specifications, features

As per the listing on Lazada spotted last week, the dual-SIM Realme C11 will run on Android 10 and come with a 6.5-inch display. It will also be powered by a MediaTek Helio G35 SoC, coupled with up to 3GB of RAM. The phone will additionally have 32GB of onboard storage that will support expansion via a microSD card. For photos and videos, it will have a dual rear camera setup, with a 13-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor. The phone will also pack a 5,000mAh battery.

The Realme C11 launch will take place in Malaysia June 30 at 11am MYT (8:30am IST). Details about the global debut of the new phone are yet to be revealed though.

Is Redmi Note 9 Pro Max the best affordable camera phone in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Realme C11 price, Realme C11 specifications, Realme C11, Realme
Jagmeet Singh Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
#BoycottNetflix Trends on Twitter Over Telugu Film Krishna and His Leela
LG Harmony 4 With Dual Rear Cameras, 3,500mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications

Related Stories

Realme C11 Price Leaked Ahead of Tuesday’s Launch
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Have Apple, Google Silently Installed COVID-19 Tracker on Your Phone?
  2. Government Bans 59 ‘Chinese’ Apps, But How Will This be Enforced?
  3. Disney+ Hotstar Unveils Six Bollywood Movies, Exclusively for Streaming
  4. Chingari App, Another TikTok Rival From India, Hits 25 Lakh Downloads
  5. Government Denies Banning 14 Chinese Apps From Google Play, Apple App Store
  6. Remove China Apps Becomes Top Free App on Google Play in India
  7. Jio Reportedly Offering Free 2GB Data to Select Users, Again
  8. Mitron App Not Made in Pakistan, Co-Founders Claim
  9. Netflix’s Bulbbul, From Anushka Sharma, Is Wired All Wrong
  10. Oppo F15 Gets a Blazing Blue Colour Option in India
#Latest Stories
  1. TikTok Banned: Government Bans 59 Chinese Apps Including Shareit, UC Browser, and WeChat
  2. Samsung Galaxy M01s Tipped to Sport 4,000mAh Battery
  3. Redmi K40 Specifications Leaked Online, Said to Have MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ SoC
  4. LG Harmony 4 With Dual Rear Cameras, 3,500mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
  5. Realme C11 Price Leaked Ahead of Tuesday’s Launch
  6. #BoycottNetflix Trends on Twitter Over Telugu Film Krishna and His Leela
  7. Bhuj, Laxmmi Bomb, Sadak 2, Three Other Bollywood Movies Head to Disney+ Hotstar
  8. Beyond Tiktok: Many Popular Apps Are Snooping On Your Clipboard
  9. Fossil Solar Watch Launched in India, Now on Sale
  10. PUBG Mobile Update 0.19.0 Coming on July 7 With New Livik Map
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com