Realme C11 With MediaTek Helio G35 SoC Set to Launch Soon

Realme C11 may pack 5,000mAh battery.

By Gaurav Shukla | Updated: 20 June 2020 15:31 IST
Realme C11 With MediaTek Helio G35 SoC Set to Launch Soon

Photo Credit: Lowyat

Realme C11 teaser image shows the phone in a turquoise hue

  • Realme C11 will be unveiled in Malaysia soon
  • It may also debut in India next week
  • The phone will be powered by MediaTek Helio G35 SoC

Realme C11 is all set to make its debut very soon. Set to be powered by MediaTek Helio G35 SoC, the smartphone will be announced in Malaysia. The company is yet to reveal a launch date, so there is a possibility that Realme C11 may be unveiled in another market before Malaysia. Given Realme C11 is going to be a brand-new phone, there is little known about the phone apart from what Realme has teased in Malaysia. The phone was allegedly spotted Thailand's NBTC certification website recently but that also tipped nothing about the phone.

According to a report by Lowyat, Realme has shared a press note with the Malaysian media that notes that the company is getting ready to bring Realme C11 to the market. The company has also sent a teaser photo that just shows the back of the phone and has the camera portion hidden. Realme has also reportedly shared that the Realme C11 would use MediaTek Helio G35 SoC, something that it has teased on social media in Malaysia. MediaTek Helio G35 is an unannounced SoC, so we don't know anything about it as well.

Additionally, Lowyat claims Realme C11 could pack 5,000mAh battery with support for 10W charging, based on a China Quality Certification Center listing. Gadgets 360 was unable to independently verify this listing.

Meanwhile, Realme is getting ready to unveil at least two phones and a pair of earbuds in India on June 25. The Chinese smartphone maker will launch the Realme X3, Realme X3 SuperZoom, and Realme Buds Q. Apart from Realme X3 SuperZoom, the other two devices are yet to make their debut anywhere in the world. It is possible that Realme C11 will join the Realme X3 series on June 25 in India.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News.

Further reading: Realme C11, Realme C11 specifications, Realme
Realme C11 With MediaTek Helio G35 SoC Set to Launch Soon
