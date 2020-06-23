Technology News
Realme C11 With MediaTek Helio G35 SoC to Launch on June 30, Company Reveals

A tipster claims that Realme C11 will come with 2GB RAM and 32GB internal storage.

By Abhik Sengupta | Updated: 23 June 2020 18:33 IST
Photo Credit: Realme Malaysia Facebook

Realme shared the development in a post on Facebook

  • Realme C11 is speculated to pack 5,000mAh battery
  • It is unclear whether the phone will launch in India
  • Realme will launch Realme X3 in India on June 25

Realme C11 smartphone will launch on June 30, the company announced on Tuesday. In a post on Facebook, Realme has reiterated that the upcoming smartphone will carry the new octa-core MediaTek Helio G35 SoC. The Chinese tech company did not reveal other specifications of the smartphone, however a notable tipster has indicated some of its key features. The tipster suggests that the Realme C11 will pack 5,000mAh battery along with dual rear camera setup comprising a 13-megapixel primary camera.

The development was shared on Realme Malaysia's Facebook page. Realme C11 launch event will take place in Malaysia on June 30 at 11am MYT (8:30am IST).

Realme last week had also revealed that the Realme C11 packs MediaTek Helio G35 SoC. In the latest post, Realme states that the octa-core processor uses 12nm process that clocks up to 2.3GHz, and adopts the Cortex A53 CPUs.

Realme C11 specifications (expected)

Meanwhile, a notable tipster on Twitter claims that the Realme C11 will feature a 6.5-inch Mini-drop display and dual-SIM card slots. The phone will reportedly come with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of inbuilt storage that can be expandable via a microSD card. The tipster further hints that the phone will pack 5,000mAh battery along with dual rear cameras. The rear camera module will likely house a 13-megapixel primary camera, tipster adds. Lastly, it is speculated that the phone will not carry a fingerprint sensor.

Realme C11 will reporedly carry the model number RMX2185. It can be expected to come with Android 10 and Realme UI on top.

At the moment it is unclear whether the phone will arrive in India as well. Realme will launch the new Realme X3 along with Realme X3 SuperZoom in India on June 25. The India launch event will take place at 12:30pm IST. There is a possibility that we might see Realme C11 on the day.

Is Realme TV the best TV under Rs. 15,000 in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Realme C11, Realme C11 specifications, Realme
Abhik Sengupta
