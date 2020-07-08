Realme C11's India launch appears to just have been teased by the company. To recall, the Realme C-series smartphone was launched in Malaysia last week. Now, in a tweet, the Realme is teasing the next addition to the Realme C-series coming soon to India - and with no other recently launched models in the series, the Realme C11's launch in the country is expected. Further, Reame India CEO Madhav Sheth also teased that Relame will be adding another smartphone to this series.

Realme C11 launch in India teased

As per a tweet by Realme, more than 7.5 million users in India have been using or have bought Realme C-series phones. In a follow up tweet, the company asked users to watch out for the "next addition" to the series. Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth also chimed in to say the company was adding "another stylish product" to the series. As mentioned, we believe it's the Realme C11 launch being teased. It makes sense the company brings the Realme C11 here, given that it is the latest entrant in the C series and was launched in Malaysia just last week. At the time, no information on international availability was shared.

Realme C11 price, specifications

The Realme C11 was launched with a single 2GB + 32GB variant that is priced at MYR 429 (roughly Rs. 7,500). It can be expected that the Realme C11 price in India will be under Rs. 10,000. The Realme C3 was launched in India at Rs. 6,999 in February this year, which serves as an indication. It is powered by the octa-core MediaTek Helio G35 SoC, coupled with 2GB of RAM. It feature a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) display and a notch for the selfie shooter. There is a dual rear camera setup on the Realme C11 along with a 5,000mAh battery.

