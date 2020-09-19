Technology News
  • Realme 7, Realme C11 to Go on Sale in India Today via Flipkart, Realme.com: Price, Specifications

Realme C11 is priced at Rs. 7,499, while Realme 7 price in India starts at Rs. 14,999.

By Tanishka Sodhi | Updated: 19 September 2020 07:23 IST
Realme 7 has a quad rear camera setup with a 64-megapixel primary camera

Highlights
  • Realme C11 and Realme 7 will go on sale today via Flipkart and Realme.com
  • Realme C11 has a large 5,000 battery
  • Realme 7 is packed by MediaTek Helio G95 processor

Realme C11 and Realme 7 will go on sale today at 2pm and 12pm (noon), respectively. Both the phones will be available for purchase via Flipkart and Realme.com. Realme C11 boasts of features such as a large 5,000mAh battery and waterdrop-style display notch, while key features of Realme 7 include a quad rear camera setup with a 64-megapixel primary camera and MediaTek Helio G95 processor.

Realme C11 and Realme 7 price in India, availability

Realme C11 will be available for sale from 2pm onwards today via Flipkart and Realme.com. The phone is priced at Rs. 7,499 for the sole 2GB + 32GB storage model. Realme C11 is available in Rich Green and Rich Grey. Sale offers for the phone on Flipkart include a 5 percent unlimited cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card, Discovery Plus Premium Subscription for two years at Rs. 299, and no-cost EMI options starting at Rs. 834 per month. Sale offers on Realme.com for the Realme C11 include getting up to Rs. 500 MobiKwik cashback on purchase of the phone.

Realme 7, meanwhile, will be available for purchase from 12pm (noon) today, via Flipkart and Realme.com. It is offered in two colours – Mist Blue and Mist White. Realme 7 price in India starts at Rs. 14,999 for the 6GB + 64GB storage variant, while the 8GB + 128GB storage variant option is priced at Rs. 16,999. Sale options for Realme 7 on Flipkart include 5 percent cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card, two years of Discovery Plus Premium subscription at Rs. 299, and no cost EMIs starting at Rs. 1,667 a month. Sale offers for the phone on Realme.com include SuperCash worth Rs. 500 through MobiKwik.

Realme C11 specifications

Realme C11 is a dual-SIM (Nano) phone that runs Realme UI, based on Android 10. The phone features a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) Mini-drop display with 20:9 aspect ratio. Realme C11 is powered by the octa-core MediaTek Helio G35 SoC, coupled with 2GB of LPDDR4X RAM. It packs 32GB of onboard storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB) through a dedicated slot. In terms of optics, Realme C11 has a dual camera setup, with a 13-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor. For selfies and video calls, the phone has a 5-megapixel sensor in front.

The Realme C11 packs a 5,000mAh battery that supports reverse charging as well. Connectivity options for the phone include 4G, VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS, Micro-USB, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Realme 7 specifications

Realme 7 features a 6.5-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) display with 20:9 aspect ratio and 90.5 percent screen-to-body ratio. The dual-SIM (Nano) phone runs on Android 10 with Realme UI on top. It is powered by octa-core MediaTek Helio G95 SoC, coupled with ARM Mali-G76 MC4 GPU and up to 8GB LPDDR4x RAM. It has up to 128GB of UFS 2.1 internal storage, which can be expanded via microSD card through a dedicated slot.

When it comes to phones and videos, the Realme 7 comes with a quad rear camera setup that includes a 64-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle shooter, a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor, and a 2-megapixel sensor. For selfies and video calls, the Realme 7 has a 16-megapixel front camera.

The Realme 7 packs a 5,000mAh battery that supports 30W Dart Charge fast charging. Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, and a USB Type-C port. The smartphone also has with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

How to find the best deals during online sales? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Incredible battery life
  • Looks good, easy to handle
  • Average display
  • Bad
  • Weak overall performance
  • Only 2GB of RAM
  • Poor low-light camera performance
  • Preinstalled bloatware
Read detailed Realme C11 review
Display 6.50-inch
Processor MediaTek Helio G35
Front Camera 5-megapixel
Rear Camera 13-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 2GB
Storage 32GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 720x1600 pixels
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Good performance
  • Sturdy and well built
  • Excellent battery life
  • 90Hz display
  • Decent main camera
  • Bad
  • Heavy and thick
  • Video quality could be better
Read detailed Realme 7 review
Display 6.50-inch
Processor MediaTek Helio G95
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Realme, Realme C11, Realme 7, realme C11 Price, Realme C11 specifications, Realme 7 price, Realme 7 Specifications
Tanishka Sodhi Tanishka Sodhi is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. As a journalist, she has covered education, culture, and media and mental health. She is interested in the intersection of technology and culture, and its impact on everyday lives. Tanishka is a staunch advocate of gender equality, and the correct use of commas. You can get in touch with her via Twitter at @tanishka_s2 or drop a mail at tanishkas@ndtv.com. More
