Realme C11 (2021) has been listed in Russia and Philippines on e-commerce sites. This model is a tweaked variant of the Realme C11 launched last year. The phone features a single 8-megapixel rear camera and a Unisoc SoC. This is the first phone from Realme that is not powered by the MediaTek or Qualcomm SoC. The Realme C11 (2021) seems to many similarities to the Realme C20, with identical camera setups However, the Realme C11 and Realme C20 both were powered by the MediaTek Helio G35 SoC.

Realme C11 (2021) price, sale

The new Realme C11 (2021) is yet to be listed on the official company websites of Russia and Philippines, but the phone is now available on AliExpress in Russia, and Lazada in the Philippines. In Philippines, the phone is priced at PHP 4990 (roughly Rs. 7,600). It is listed in a lone 2GB RAM + 32GB storage option as of now. The phone has been made available in Iron Grey and Lake Blue colour options.

Realme C11 (2021) specifications

Coming to the specifications, the Realme C11 (2021) runs on Android 11-based Realme UI 2.0. It features a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) LCD display with waterdrop-style notch, 60Hz screen refresh rate. While the processor is not specifically listed on Lazada or AliExpress, MySmartPrice reports it to have a Unisoc SC9863 SoC. The phone packs 2GB RAM, 32GB storage and a has a dedicated microSD card slot for expansion of capacity.

Coming to the cameras, the Realme C11 (2021) has an identical setup to the Realme C20 with an 8-megapixel rear camera and a 5-megapixel front sensor. The phone packs a 5,000mAh battery that claims to last for up to 48 hours of standby time. It supports 10W charging. Connectivity options include GPS, Micro USB port, USB OTG, 4G, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, more.