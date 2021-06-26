Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Realme C11 (2021) With 6.5 Inch HD+ Display, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Realme C11 (2021) With 6.5-Inch HD+ Display, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Realme C11 (2021) is available for purchase in India at Rs. 6,999.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 26 June 2021 13:36 IST
Realme C11 (2021) With 6.5-Inch HD+ Display, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Realme India

Realme C11 (2021) shares the same design that was featured on the Realme C11 last year

Highlights
  • Realme C11 (2021) specifications are inferior to Realme C11
  • The Realme phone comes in two colour options
  • Realme C11 (2021) initially appeared in Russia and Philippines

Realme C11 (2021) has silently been launched in India. The new Realme phone is a tweaked variant of the Realme C11 that debuted last year. It has inferior specifications over the last year model but carries an identical design. The Realme C11 (2021) comes with a single rear camera, a 20:9 display, and a 5,000mAh battery. It also includes an octa-core SoC that is paired with 2GB of RAM. Additionally, the Realme C11 (2021) has up to 256GB of expandable storage.

Realme C11 (2021) price in India, availability details

Realme C11 (2021) price in India has been set at Rs. 6,999 for the 2GB RAM + 32GB storage variant. The phone has been listed for purchase on the Realme.com website in Cool Blue and Cool Grey colours.

The Realme C11 (2021) was initially spotted on sale in Russia and Philippines. In the Philippines, it debuted at PHP 4,990 (roughly Rs. 7,600).

To give some perspective, the original Realme C11 was launched in India last year at Rs. 7,499 for the same 2GB RAM + 32GB storage configuration. That model is, however, no longer available via the Realme.com site. It was still listed on Flipkart at the time of filing this story.

Realme C11 (2021) specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Realme C11 (2021) runs on Android 11 with Realme UI 2.0 on top and features a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and 89.5 percent screen-to-body ratio. The smartphone is powered by an octa-core SoC, along with 2GB of RAM. For photos and videos, the Realme C11 (2021) has a single 8-megapixel primary rear camera sensor along with an LED flash. This is unlike last year's Realme C11 that came with dual rear cameras. There is a 5-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front.

In terms of storage, the Realme C11 (2021) has 32GB of onboard storage that supports expansion via a microSD card (up to 256GB) that goes into a dedicated slot. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, Micro-USB, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The phone packs a 5,000mAh battery that supports wired reverse charging, which allows users to charge other phones via an OTG cable.

What is the best phone under Rs. 15,000 in India right now? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Later (starting at 27:54), we speak to OK Computer creators Neil Pagedar and Pooja Shetty. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Realme C11 2021 price in India, Realme C11 2021 specifications, Realme C11 2021, Realme C11, Realme
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Microsoft Tells Affected Users SolarWinds Hacker Had Gained Access to Its Customer Service Tools
Realme C11 (2021) With 6.5-Inch HD+ Display, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Here's Why Man Who Became Dogecoin Millionaire in 2 Months Still Won't Sell
  2. Jio Google Smartphone Launches September 10: Mukesh Ambani
  3. Instagram Testing Ability to Let Users Post Directly From Desktop
  4. Bitcoins Worth $3.6 Billion Vanished Along With Cryptocurrency Firm, Founders
  5. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  6. Vivo V21e 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC Launched in India
  7. Over 30 Million Dell Computers Carry Four ‘Severe’ Vulnerabilities
  8. OnePlus Nord CE 5G vs OnePlus Nord Comparison: Finding the Better Nord
  9. Mi 11 Lite vs Redmi Note 10 Pro vs OnePlus Nord CE 5G: What’s the Difference?
  10. Oppo Reno 6Z Key Specifications Tipped; May Come With 64-Megapixel Camera
#Latest Stories
  1. Realme C11 (2021) With 6.5-Inch HD+ Display, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  2. Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal Says Will Double Women Delivery Partners in Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Pune in 2021
  3. Microsoft Tells Affected Users SolarWinds Hacker Had Gained Access to Its Customer Service Tools
  4. YouTube Takes Down Xinjiang Videos Forcing Atajurt Kazakh Human Rights' Channel to Seek Alternative
  5. Google Algorithm Turned This Zurich Engineer Into an Infamous Serial Killer 'The Sadist'
  6. UFOs Remain Unidentified in US Intelligence's Final Report; Possibility of Alien Spacecrafts Not Ruled Out
  7. Amazon’s AWS Acquires Encrypted Messaging App Wickr in an Undisclosed Deal
  8. Bitcoin Legalised: El Salvador Now Offers Starter Accounts Worth $30 to Promote Cryptocurrency's Use
  9. NASA Mars Rover Perseverance's Historic Selfie With Ingenuity Composed of 62 Images
  10. India's Digital Database for Farmers AgriStack Piloted by Microsoft Stirs Fears About Privacy, Exclusion
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com