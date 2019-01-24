Realme C1 is set to get new variants in India. The Oppo-spinoff has teased the upcoming model on Flipkart, tipping the models will have an entertainment-focus. While initially it appeared the company would be launching a new smartphone altogether - such as the rumoured Realme A1 and anticipated Realme 3 - Realme confirmed to Gadgets 360 that its Flipkart teaser is referring to the launch of new variants of the Realme C1 in India. t

Flipkart has built a microsite to tease the upcoming variants of the Realme C1. The formal teaser shows a display notch and suggests some entertainment and gaming focused features, indicating that perhaps the new variants will have increased storage, improved gaming performance (probably with more RAM), and perhaps bigger battery capacities. The teaser calls it "Entertainment Ka Boss" (Boss of Entertainment).

The Realme C1 was launched in India back in September, priced at Rs. 6,999 for its sole 2GB RAM/ 16GB storage variant. It received a price hike in November, going up to Rs. 7,999.

As for the specifications, the Realme C1 has a 6.2-inch display with an iPhone X-like display notch. The smartphone is powered by the octa-core Snapdragon 450 SoC with 2GB of RAM and runs ColorOS 5.1 custom skin based on Android 8.1 Oreo. In terms of design, the smartphone has a glass panel on the back and a prominent chin below the display.

The new Realme C1 smartphone has a 13-megapixel + 2-megapixel dual rear camera setup, and a 5-megapixel camera with AI Face Unlock support in the front. It comes with 16GB internal storage and has a dedicated microSD card slot with support for up to 256GB cards. The dual-SIM smartphone has a huge 4,230mAh battery to keep it running.

Realme currently has the Realme U1, Realme 2, Realme 2 Pro, and Realme C1. The company debuted as an Oppo sub-brand in May last year, wherein it launched the Realme 1 as its first smartphone. However, the company soon after the success of the Realme 1 announced its separation from the Chinese company.

Then company is also in plans to expand its lineup by launching a new model called the Realme 3. A report citing Realme CEO Madhav Sheth said that the Realme 3 would debut as early as this quarter. Sheth also reportedly mentioned that the company is separately working on a 48-megapixel camera phone.

Earlier this month, Realme announced that it had surpassed the mark of having four million users. The company also recently revealed that it had sold over two million Realme 2 units in less than five months since its launch back in August last year.

Editor's note: An earlier version of this article noted Realme was teasing the launch of a new smartphone. The company has since clarified to Gadgets 360 that it will be launching new variants of the Realme C1.

