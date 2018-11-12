Realme C1 Goes on Sale in India Today via Flipkart

The Realme C1 was launched in September alongside the Realme 2 Pro, and the smartphone is sold exclusively on Flipkart in India. The budget device is going on sale on the e-commerce site at 12 noon IST today. The smartphone gives tough competition to the Xiaomi Redmi 6A, and is also an improvement over the Realme 1 smartphone. The Realme C1 smartphone's key highlights include the 4,230mAh battery, Snapdragon 450 SoC, and a display notch reminiscent of iPhone X and newer models.

The Flipkart sale begins at 12pm IST (Noon), and you can hit the registration button to get notified when the Realme C1 sale goes live. We recommend potential buyers to register on the site, and fill in payment and address details beforehand, as only limited devices will be made available in the flash sale. To recall, Realme last week announced that it was raising prices of the Realme 2 and Realme C1 in India, and the latter has received a price hike of Rs. 1,000.

The Realme C1 was earlier available at Rs. 6,999, which was an introductory pricing for the Diwali season, but the company is now selling the device for Rs. 7,999 for the sole 2GB RAM and 16GB storage variant. It is available in Black, and special offers include a free case cover, free screen protector, complete mobile protection, and an exchange offer of a minimum Rs. 500 on any smartphone.

Realme C1 specifications

As for the specifications, the Realme C1 has a 6.2-inch display with an iPhone X-like display notch. The smartphone is powered by the octa-core Snapdragon 450 SoC with 2GB of RAM and runs ColorOS 5.1 custom skin based on Android 8.1 Oreo. In terms of design, the smartphone has a glass panel on the back and a prominent chin below the display.

The new Realme C1 smartphone has a 13-megapixel + 2-megapixel dual rear camera setup, and a 5-megapixel camera with AI Face Unlock support in the front. It comes with 16GB internal storage and has a dedicated microSD card slot with support for up to 256GB cards. The dual-SIM smartphone has a huge 4,230mAh battery to keep it running.

