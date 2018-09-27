At the Realme 2 Pro India launch event, the Chinese brand also announced the Realme C1 smartphone, a surprise of sorts since the company had only been teasing the Pro model. The new Realme C1 is a budget smartphone that takes on the Xiaomi Redmi 6A, and is also an improvement over the Realme 1 smartphone. Its key highlights include the 4,230mAh battery, Snapdragon 450 SoC, and a display notch reminiscent of iPhone X and newer models.

Realme C1 price in India, release date

It is priced in India at Rs. 6,999, though this is only an introductory pricing for the Diwali festive season. This model will go on sale in India on October 11 via Flipkart.

Realme C1 specifications

As for the specifications, the Realme C1 has a 6.2-inch display with an iPhone X-like display notch. The smartphone is powered by the octa-core Snapdragon 450 SoC with 2GB of RAM and runs ColorOS 5.1 custom skin based on Android 8.1 Oreo. In terms of design, the smartphone has a glass panel on the back and a prominent chin below the display.

The new Realme C1 smartphone has a 13-megapixel + 2-megapixel dual rear camera setup, and a 5-megapixel camera with AI Face Unlock support in the front. It comes with 16GB internal storage and has a dedicated microSD card slot with support for up to 256GB cards. The dual-SIM smartphone has a huge 4,230mAh battery to keep it running.