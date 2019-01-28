NDTV Gadgets360.com
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Realme C1 (2019) With Up to 3GB RAM, 32GB Storage Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Realme C1 (2019) With Up to 3GB RAM, 32GB Storage Launched in India: Price, Specifications

, 28 January 2019
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Realme C1 (2019) With Up to 3GB RAM, 32GB Storage Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Realme C1 (2019) comes in Deep Black and Ocean Blue colour options

Highlights

  • Realme C1 (2019) will go on sale starting February 5
  • Flipkart will host the first sale of the Realme C1 (2019)
  • Realme C1 was originally launched in India in September last year

Realme C1 has received two new variants in India. The Chinese company on Monday announced the launch of the Realme C1 (2019) 2GB RAM/ 32GB storage variant and the 3GB RAM/ 32GB storage variant. Originally, the Realme C1 was introduced in the country in lone 2GB RAM/ 16GB storage configuration. The smartphone also packs a Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 SoC and a 4,230mAh battery. It is worth noting here that the arrival of the Realme C1 (2019) variants comes just ahead of the Samsung Galaxy M series debut that is expected to include a budget model, called the Galaxy M10.

Realme C1 (2019) price in India

The Realme C1 (2019) price in India has been set at Rs. 7,499 for the 2GB RAM/ 32GB storage variant, whereas the 3GB RAM/ 32GB storage counterpart will retail at Rs. 8,499. Both new Realme C1 variants will be available for purchase through Flipkart starting 12 noon on February 5. The phones will be offered in Deep Black and Ocean Blue colour options.

Realme also plans to sell the new Realme C1 (2019) models via the offline retail stores, but it hasn't specified any concrete schedule for the offline sale.

To recall, the Realme C1 was launched in India back in September last year with an introductory price tag of Rs. 6,999.

Realme C1 (2019) specifications, features

Apart from the new RAM and storage options, the Realme C1 (2019) Edition is identical to the original Realme C1 model that was launched last year. The smartphone sports an artificial intelligence (AI) powered dual rear camera with a software algorithm to enhance images. There is also an AI-backed selfie camera that is touted to recognise 296 points. Further, the phone has facial unlock as well as a SmartLock feature and comes pre-loaded with power saving features, dubbed App-freezing Power Saver and Quick App Freezing.

The dual-SIM Realme C1 runs Android 8.1 Oreo with ColorOS 5.1 skin and features a 6.2-inch HD+ (720x1520 pixels) display that delivers 360 nits of brightness and has a Corning Gorilla Glass panel. There is also a display notch and the screen includes a 19:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone also has an 88.8 percent screen-to-body ratio.

Realme C1 Review

Under the hood, the Realme C1 has an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 SoC, coupled with up to 3GB of RAM and Adreno 406 GPU. The new Realme C1 also comes with 32GB of onboard storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB).

The Realme C1 has a dual rear camera setup that includes a 13-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor -- along with an LED flash. For selfies, there is a 5-megapixel sensor at the front. The smartphone also comes preloaded with a portrait mode, PDAF, and an Intelligent AI Beauty feature.

In terms of connectivity, the Realme C1 has 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v4.2, GPS/ A-GPS, Micro-USB, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light, G-sensor, M-sensor, and pedometer. Besides, the smartphone packs a 4,230mAh battery and measures 75.6x156.2x8.2mm.

 

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Realme C1

Realme C1

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Dual 4G VoLTE
  • Excellent battery life
  • Large and bright display
  • Dedicated microSD slot
  • Bad
  • Average cameras
  • Usage can feel sluggish
  • Laminated back prone to scratches
Read detailed Realme C1 review
Display6.20-inch
Processor1.8GHz octa-core
Front Camera5-megapixel
RAM2GB
OSAndroid 8.1
Storage16GB
Rear Camera13-megapixel + 2-megapixel
Battery Capacity4230mAh
Further reading: Realme C1 2019 price in India, Realme C1 2019 specifications, Realme C1 price in India, Realme C1 specifications, Realme C1, Realme
Jagmeet Singh Tech journalist by profession, tech explorer by passion. Budding philomath. More
Oppo Patent Shows New Ways to Use the Punch-Hole Camera Space
Realme C1 (2019) With Up to 3GB RAM, 32GB Storage Launched in India: Price, Specifications
Comment
Read in: हिंदी
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Redmi Note 6 Pro
TRENDING
  1. Realme C1 (2019) With 32GB Storage, Up to 3GB RAM Launched in India
  2. Samsung Galaxy M10, Galaxy M20 Launch Expected Today: What You Need to Know
  3. Leaked Nokia 9 PureView Teaser Seemingly Confirms Penta-Lens Camera Setup
  4. Samsung Galaxy M-Series Launch: What We Know About New India-First Phones
  5. WhatsApp for Android Gets a New Feature, Revamped Menu for Shared Photos
  6. Aquaman Is Now the Highest-Grossing DC Film of All-Time
  7. Some OnePlus 6T Users Are Reporting a New Rapid Battery Drain Issue
  8. MIT Researchers' New Cryptocurrency 99 Percent More Efficient Than Bitcoin
  9. Redmi Note 7 Gets Mi Mix 3's Super Night Scene Mode
  10. Vivo V15 Pro May Feature Triple Rear Camera Setup, Pop-Up Selfie Camera
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.