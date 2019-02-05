NDTV Gadgets360.com

Realme C1 (2019) to Go on Sale in India for the First Time Today

, 05 February 2019
Realme C1 (2019) to Go on Sale in India for the First Time Today

Realme C1 will go on sale via Flipkart at 12pm IST today

Highlights

  • Realme C1 (2019) price in India starts at Rs. 7,499
  • The smartphone will be available to buy from 12pm IST
  • It was announced by Realme last week

Realme C1 (2019), the new storage variant of the Realme C1 that was launched in India last year, will go on sale in India for the first time today. To recall, the 2019 edition of the Realme C1 is identical to the original, except that it bears 32GB of inbuilt storage compared to 16GB on the former. Realme has also introduced a variant with 3GB of RAM, when the original had only a single 2GB RAM configuration. Realme C1 (2019) will go on sale in India via Flipkart at 12pm IST today.

Realme C1 (2019) price in India, launch offers

Realme C1 (2019) price in India is set at Rs. 7,499 for the 2GB RAM/ 32GB inbuilt storage variant, whereas the 3GB RAM/ 32GB inbuilt storage variant is priced at Rs. 8,499. The smartphone will be available via Flipkart. As we mentioned, the Realme C1 (2019) will go on sale for the first time at 12pm IST today, and launch offers include Rs. 600 instant discount via Axis Bank credit and debit cards, apart from discounted Complete Mobile Protection priced at Rs. 99.

Realme C1 (2019) specifications, features

Apart from the new RAM and storage options, the Realme C1 (2019) Edition is identical to the original Realme C1 model that was launched last year. The smartphone sports an artificial intelligence (AI) powered dual rear camera with a software algorithm to enhance images. There is also an AI-backed selfie camera that is touted to recognise 296 points. Further, the phone has facial unlock as well as a SmartLock feature and comes pre-loaded with power saving features, dubbed App-freezing Power Saver and Quick App Freezing.

The dual-SIM Realme C1 runs Android 8.1 Oreo with ColorOS 5.1 skin and features a 6.2-inch HD+ (720x1520 pixels) display that delivers 360 nits of brightness and has a Corning Gorilla Glass panel. There is also a display notch and the screen includes a 19:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone also has an 88.8 percent screen-to-body ratio.

Realme C1 Review

Under the hood, the Realme C1 has an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 SoC, coupled with up to 3GB of RAM and Adreno 406 GPU. The new Realme C1 also comes with 32GB of onboard storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB).

The Realme C1 has a dual rear camera setup that includes a 13-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor -- along with an LED flash. For selfies, there is a 5-megapixel sensor at the front. The smartphone also comes preloaded with a portrait mode, PDAF, and an Intelligent AI Beauty feature.

In terms of connectivity, the Realme C1 has 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v4.2, GPS/ A-GPS, Micro-USB, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light, G-sensor, M-sensor, and pedometer. Besides, the smartphone packs a 4,230mAh battery and measures 75.6x156.2x8.2mm.

