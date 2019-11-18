Realme C1 and Realme 2 have started receiving new software updates in India. The latest updates bring the November 2019 Android security patch as well as features such as a system-wide Dark Mode to the Realme smartphones. The updates also include various bug fixes and performance improvements. However, the phones don't get any Android version updates as they still run Android 9 Pie. The new software updates come days after Realme brought similar changes to the Realme XT, Realme 3, and Realme 3i.

According to the changelog available on the Realme India website, the Realme C1 has received the new software update with build version RMX1805EX_11_A.62. The update includes the November 2019 Android security patch as well as the system-wide Dark Mode. There are also updates to the charging animation and font change settings in the Theme Store. Further, the update includes the option to swipe down on the home screen for the global search or notification centre and brings the Realme Laboratory.

Realme has also added the ability to remove the message prompt after receiving a text message by swiping left or right on the screen. Similarly, there is a fix for the reminder that appeared after the user enabled hotspot on the phone. Some known issues, including the ones that could cause crashes of apps, have also been fixed through the new update.

For the Realme 2, the company has released the software update carrying build version RMX1805EX_11_A.62. The update brings the November Android security patch and Dark Mode -- just like the Realme C1 update. Realme has also offered the option to swipe down on the home screen for global search and to bring the notification centre. The update also adds the ability to quickly toggle between two SIM networks from the notification centre. Further, the update removed the prompt while rooted and the reminder that got emerged after the hotspot is enabled.

Similar to the Realme C1 update, the Realme 2 also receives the Realme Laboratory after installing the latest software version. There are also bug fixes under the hood.

As per the official listing, the software updates for the Realme C1 and Realme 2 are sized at 2.07GB. You can check their availability on your Realme phone by going to the Settings menu. Alternatively, Realme has offered an option to avail package download directly from its official site.

Last week, the Realme XT received an update that brought a Nightscape Mode for selfies. The Realme 3 and Realme 3i also recently received new updates with the Dark Mode. Moreover, the Realme XT, Realme 3, and Realme 3i through the recent updates received the November Android security patch.

