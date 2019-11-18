Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Realme C1, Realme 2 Receiving Updates With November Android Security Patch, Dark Mode, More

Realme C1, Realme 2 Receiving Updates With November Android Security Patch, Dark Mode, More

Realme 2 has added Google Digital Wellbeing support through the latest software update.

By | Updated: 18 November 2019 18:51 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Realme C1, Realme 2 Receiving Updates With November Android Security Patch, Dark Mode, More

Realme C1 has received the new software update with build version RMX1805EX_11_A.62

Highlights
  • Realme C1 and Realme 2 have received the updates sized at 2.07GB
  • Realme has provided various bug fixes through the new updates
  • Both Realme phones have received Realme Laboratory

Realme C1 and Realme 2 have started receiving new software updates in India. The latest updates bring the November 2019 Android security patch as well as features such as a system-wide Dark Mode to the Realme smartphones. The updates also include various bug fixes and performance improvements. However, the phones don't get any Android version updates as they still run Android 9 Pie. The new software updates come days after Realme brought similar changes to the Realme XT, Realme 3, and Realme 3i.

According to the changelog available on the Realme India website, the Realme C1 has received the new software update with build version RMX1805EX_11_A.62. The update includes the November 2019 Android security patch as well as the system-wide Dark Mode. There are also updates to the charging animation and font change settings in the Theme Store. Further, the update includes the option to swipe down on the home screen for the global search or notification centre and brings the Realme Laboratory.

Realme has also added the ability to remove the message prompt after receiving a text message by swiping left or right on the screen. Similarly, there is a fix for the reminder that appeared after the user enabled hotspot on the phone. Some known issues, including the ones that could cause crashes of apps, have also been fixed through the new update.

For the Realme 2, the company has released the software update carrying build version RMX1805EX_11_A.62. The update brings the November Android security patch and Dark Mode -- just like the Realme C1 update. Realme has also offered the option to swipe down on the home screen for global search and to bring the notification centre. The update also adds the ability to quickly toggle between two SIM networks from the notification centre. Further, the update removed the prompt while rooted and the reminder that got emerged after the hotspot is enabled.

Similar to the Realme C1 update, the Realme 2 also receives the Realme Laboratory after installing the latest software version. There are also bug fixes under the hood.

As per the official listing, the software updates for the Realme C1 and Realme 2 are sized at 2.07GB. You can check their availability on your Realme phone by going to the Settings menu. Alternatively, Realme has offered an option to avail package download directly from its official site.

Last week, the Realme XT received an update that brought a Nightscape Mode for selfies. The Realme 3 and Realme 3i also recently received new updates with the Dark Mode. Moreover, the Realme XT, Realme 3, and Realme 3i through the recent updates received the November Android security patch.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Realme C1

Realme C1

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Dual 4G VoLTE
  • Excellent battery life
  • Large and bright display
  • Dedicated microSD slot
  • Bad
  • Average cameras
  • Usage can feel sluggish
  • Laminated back prone to scratches
Read detailed Realme C1 review
Display6.20-inch
ProcessorQualcomm Snapdragon 450
Front Camera5-megapixel
Rear Camera13-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM2GB
Storage16GB
Battery Capacity4230mAh
OSAndroid 8.1
Resolution720x1520 pixels
Realme 2

Realme 2

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Stellar battery life
  • Unique, snazzy design
  • Bad
  • Average cameras
  • Dim, reflective display
  • Iffy fingerprint sensor
Read detailed Realme 2 review
Display6.20-inch
ProcessorQualcomm Snapdragon 450
Front Camera8-megapixel
Rear Camera13-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM3GB
Storage32GB
Battery Capacity4230mAh
OSAndroid 8.1
Resolution720x1520 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Realme C1, Realme 2, Realme, November 2019 Android security patch
Jagmeet Singh Tech journalist by profession, tech explorer by passion. Budding philomath. More
COAI Tells Government to Give 2-Year Moratorium, Lower Interest Rate, Longer Repayment Time
Chrome, Edge, Safari Hacked at China's Security-Focussed Event, Tianfu Cup
Realme C1, Realme 2 Receiving Updates With November Android Security Patch, Dark Mode, More
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Mirzapur Season 2 First Look Reveals Amazon Series to Return in 2020
  2. WhatsApp Security Flaw Triggered by MP4 File: Update Now to Latest Version
  3. WhatsApp Features Added in 2019: The Full List
  4. Realme X2 Pro Pre-Bookings Are Now Live in a 'Blind Order' Sale
  5. Vodafone Idea Says Will Raise Mobile Tariffs From December 1, 2019
  6. Redmi Note 8 Pro Snapdragon 730G Variant Rumour Refuted by GM Lu Weibing
  7. TikTok Hits 1.5 Billion Downloads, India Leads the Chart: Sensor Tower
  8. Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth Spotted Tweeting From an iPhone
  9. Mars 2020 Rover Will Visit the Perfect Spot to Find Signs of Life: Studies
  10. Vivo Y19 With Triple Rear Cameras Launched in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Vodafone Idea Says Will Raise Mobile Tariffs From December 1, 2019, in Light of Financial Stress
  2. Xiaomi Mi Reader With 6-Inch HD E-Ink Display, USB Type-C Port Launched to Take on Amazon's Kindle
  3. Google Stadia Launch Day Game Library Expands to 22 Titles, Adds Another Free Game for Stadia Pro
  4. Chrome, Edge, Safari Hacked at China's Security-Focussed Event, Tianfu Cup
  5. Intel 'Ponte Vecchio' Xe Graphics Architecture, 'Sapphire Rapids' Xeon CPUs, OneAPI Toolkit to Power Aurora Supercomputer
  6. Realme C1, Realme 2 Receiving Updates With November Android Security Patch, Dark Mode, More
  7. Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth Spotted Tweeting From an iPhone
  8. Redmi Note 8 Pro Snapdragon 730G SoC Variant Doesn't Exist, Says Redmi GM Lu Weibing
  9. COAI Tells Government to Give 2-Year Moratorium, Lower Interest Rate, Longer Repayment Time
  10. YouTube Executive Says Indian Gaming Creators Arrive on Global Map
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.