Realme, a sub-brand of Chinese smartphone manufacturer Oppo, Wednesday said it was aiming at a 12-15 percent market share of India by December 2019 and will foray into the accessories market. The company claimed to enjoy 7.25 percent smartphone market share in the January-March 2019 period.

"We are aiming at selling 15 million handsets in 2019 and aspire to garner 12-15 percent market share. We will also introduce full-range mobile accessories," Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth said.

Realme, which used to be a pure online player, recently started offline sales after it found that its products are receiving greater acceptance in the tier II to VI cities. "We will continue to be an online focus mobile brand, but want to have offline channel as this segment accounts for 65-70 percent of total smart handsets sold in the country," Sheth said.

"But, we will restrict our offline trade channel presence limited to just 20,000 outlets across the country in 2019," he said.

Six Realme branded experience zones will be added in the calendar year. With the new strategy, share of offline sales will rise to 30 percent of total company, the official said. The company will have the same pricing strategy in online and offline channels.