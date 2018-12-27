NDTV Gadgets360.com

Realme A1 Said to Be Brand's Next Budget Smartphone in India, Priced Below Realme U1

, 27 December 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Realme A1 Said to Be Brand's Next Budget Smartphone in India, Priced Below Realme U1

Realme U1 was launched in India earlier this year with a starting price of Rs. 11,999

Highlights

  • Realme A1 price is speculated to be closer to the Rs. 10,000 mark
  • The new Realme phone could be upgradable to Android Pie
  • Realme so far has four smartphone models in its lineup

Oppo-spinoff Realme is likely to expand its market in 2019 with Realme A1. The new model is rumoured as the company's next budget smartphone in India. It is said to be cheaper than the Realme U1 and come in Black and Yellow colour options. To recall, the Realme U1 was launched with a starting price of Rs. 11,999 for the 3GB RAM/ 32GB storage variant and goes up to Rs. 14,499 for the 4GB RAM/ 64GB storage configuration. Realme also notably has the Realme C1 as its most affordable model in the country. The smartphone is currently available with a price tag of Rs. 7,999.

Citing a person familiar with the development, Android-focused blog DroidShout reports that the Realme A1 will be positioned below the Realme U1 in the company's smartphone range. The new model is also said to come in Black and Yellow colour options.

There aren't any details about the hardware or price of the Realme A1. However, being a cheaper option over the Realme U1, the new model is speculated to come closer to the Rs. 10,000 price mark.

Realme so far has four smartphone models in its current lineup, including the Realme U1, Realme 2, Realme 2 Pro, and Realme C1. In the entire range, the Realme C1 caters to the demand of customers seeking an affordable model against the likes of Asus ZenFone Lite L1 and Xiaomi Redmi 6A. The smartphone was launched at Rs. 6,999 and recently received a hike of Rs. 1,000 that increased its price to Rs. 7,999.

After the Realme C1, Realme has the Realme 2 that starts at Rs. 8,990. The Realme U1 comes after the Realme 2 with a price starting at Rs. 11,999 for the 3GB RAM/ 32GB storage model, while its 4GB RAM/ 64GB storage variant is priced at Rs. 14,499. In contrast, the Realme 2 Pro is available as the top-of-the-line model by the Chinese company with a starting price of Rs. 13,990.

While the specifications of the Realme A1 haven't been revealed yet, the smartphone is speculated to be closer to the Realme U1. This means the new model could have an octa-core MediaTek Helio P70 SoC with either 3GB or 2GB RAM. The new Realme phone is also likely to have a dual rear camera setup.

Realme earlier this month confirmed that it will push Android 9.0 Pie on the Realme 2 Pro, Realme C1, and Realme U1 in the first quarter of 2019. This suggests the rumoured Realme A1 could also be upgradeable to Android Pie - if not come with the latest software version out-of-the-box.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Realme A1, Realme
Jagmeet Singh Tech journalist by profession, tech explorer by passion. Budding philomath. More
Samsung Galaxy S9 Users Report Bixby 2.0 Glitches After Android Pie Update
One-Punch Man Season 2 Trailer, Release Date Unveiled
Realme A1 Said to Be Brand's Next Budget Smartphone in India, Priced Below Realme U1
Comment
Read in: हिंदी
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Oppo R17 Pro
TRENDING
  1. Flipkart Mobile Bonanza Sale Kicks Off in India: Top Discounts, Offers
  2. Xiaomi Mi Notebook Air (12.5-Inch) Variant With Intel Core i5 SoC Launched
  3. Honor V20 With Display Hole Selfie Camera, Kirin 980 SoC Unveiled
  4. Redmi Note 6 Pro vs ZenFone Max Pro M2: Which One Should You Buy?
  5. Flipkart, Amazon Hit as Government Looks to Ban 'Online Exclusives'
  6. Sony Launches WH-CH700N Noise-Cancelling Wireless Headphones in India
  7. Realme A1 Tipped to Be Realme's Next Budget Smartphone in India
  8. Flipkart Reveals Its Best Selling Mobiles and Phone Brands of 2018
  9. OnePlus 5, OnePlus 5T Now Receiving Android Pie via OxygenOS 9.0.0 Update
  10. Honor View 20 to Be Amazon India Exclusive, Registrations Begin
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.