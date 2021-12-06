Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Realme 9i Specifications Tipped; Said to Feature Snapdragon 680 4G SoC, 50 Megapixel Main Sensor

Realme 9i Specifications Tipped; Said to Feature Snapdragon 680 4G SoC, 50-Megapixel Main Sensor

Realme 9i is tipped to come with a 90Hz refresh rate display.

By Nithya P Nair | Updated: 6 December 2021 13:23 IST
Realme 9i Specifications Tipped; Said to Feature Snapdragon 680 4G SoC, 50-Megapixel Main Sensor

Photo Credit: ThePixel.vn

Leaked renders of Realme 9i shows a hole-punch cutout on the display

Highlights
  • Realme 9i tipped to debut in January 2022
  • Realme 9i is said to feature a 50-megapixel main sensor
  • Qualcomm has designed Snapdragon 680 4G on the 6nm process technology

Realme 9i launch seems to be around the corner as the key specifications of the handset have leaked online. The upcoming Realme handset is said to come with the latest Snapdragon 680 4G chipset and a 90Hz refresh rate display. Realme 9i is also tipped to pack a 50-megapixel primary camera. Although Realme has not shared details about the phone's launch, leaks claim that Realme 9i will be the first smartphone to be unveiled under the Realme 9 series globally in January 2022.

According to a report by ThePixel.vn (in Vietnamese), Realme 9i will be powered by the Snapdragon 680 4G SoC, which was unveiled by Qualcomm in October, based on the 6nm process technology. The handset is also said to be made available in the Vietnam market in January 2022.

Separately, another tipster (@chunvn8888) also tweeted some of the specifications of Realme 9i. According to the tipster, the upcoming Realme smartphone will feature a full-HD+ LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate. Realme 9i is said to feature a 50-megapixel main camera sensor as well. The tipster also says that the Realme 9i will be fuelled by the Snapdragon 680 4G chipset.

Earlier, the renders of Realme 9i had surfaced online, suggesting a similar design to Realme GT Neo 2. The leaked renders suggested a triple rear camera setup with an LED flash, a single speaker, and a USB Type-C port at the bottom. The handset is also seen featuring a hole-punch display as well.

However, Realme has not yet announced any details about Realme 9i. So, this information should be considered with a pinch of salt.

Realme 9i is expected to feature upgraded specifications over its predecessor, Realme 8i. The handset was launched in September this year in India with a price tag of Rs. 13,999 for the base 4GB + 64GB storage variant.

Key specifications of Realme 8i include a 6.6-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,412 pixels) display, an octa-core MediaTek Helio G96 SoC, a triple rear camera setup headlined by a 50-megapixel primary Samsung S5KJN1 sensor, and a 16-megapixel selfie camera. The smartphone packs 128GB of onboard storage that supports expansion via a microSD card (up to 256GB) through a dedicated slot. Realme 8i features a 5,000mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging as well.

Is JioPhone Next the 4G phone for everyone that Reliance promises? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Realme 9i, Realme 9i Specifications, Realme, Realme 8i
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
The Matrix Resurrections Final Trailer Releasing Monday, December 6

Related Stories

Realme 9i Specifications Tipped; Said to Feature Snapdragon 680 4G SoC, 50-Megapixel Main Sensor
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. PS5, PS5 Digital Edition December 6 India Restock Sold Out in a Minute
  2. WhatsApp Starts Testing Voice Waveforms for Select Beta Testers
  3. Google Celebrates Pizza With a Unique Mini-Game: How to Play
  4. How to Pre-Order PlayStation 5, PS5 Digital Edition Restocks in India
  5. Excel at MS Excel With These 100 Excellent Shortcuts
  6. Moto G51 5G Set to Launch in India on December 10
  7. Airtel Revises Its Affordable Recharge Plans, Discontinues Rs. 49 Option
  8. Bitcoin Among Major Cryptocurrencies Hit by a Big Price Plunge
  9. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  10. Moto G12 Price, Colours, RAM and Storage Configuration Leak Ahead of Launch
#Latest Stories
  1. Stanford University Launches First Class Taught Entirely in Virtual Reality
  2. Realme 9i Specifications Tipped; Said to Feature Snapdragon 680 4G SoC, 50-Megapixel Main Sensor
  3. The Matrix Resurrections Final Trailer Releasing Monday, December 6
  4. El Salvador Continues to Buy the Dip, Doubling Down on Bitcoin Investments as the Crypto Slumps
  5. Redmi 10 (2022) US FCC Certification Website Listing Suggests 4GB RAM, Multiple Storage Variants
  6. Moto Edge X30 Live Images Surface Ahead of December 9 Launch in China, Display Specifications Officially Confirmed
  7. Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Spotted on Support Page, Official Cases Show Off Familiar Design
  8. Wedidngz.in on How It Built Its Venue Listings During Pandemic
  9. Pizza Celebrated With a Google Doodle Mini-Game: Here's How to Play
  10. DNA Could Soon Become the World's Smallest Hard Drive
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com