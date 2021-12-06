Realme 9i launch seems to be around the corner as the key specifications of the handset have leaked online. The upcoming Realme handset is said to come with the latest Snapdragon 680 4G chipset and a 90Hz refresh rate display. Realme 9i is also tipped to pack a 50-megapixel primary camera. Although Realme has not shared details about the phone's launch, leaks claim that Realme 9i will be the first smartphone to be unveiled under the Realme 9 series globally in January 2022.

According to a report by ThePixel.vn (in Vietnamese), Realme 9i will be powered by the Snapdragon 680 4G SoC, which was unveiled by Qualcomm in October, based on the 6nm process technology. The handset is also said to be made available in the Vietnam market in January 2022.

Separately, another tipster (@chunvn8888) also tweeted some of the specifications of Realme 9i. According to the tipster, the upcoming Realme smartphone will feature a full-HD+ LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate. Realme 9i is said to feature a 50-megapixel main camera sensor as well. The tipster also says that the Realme 9i will be fuelled by the Snapdragon 680 4G chipset.

Earlier, the renders of Realme 9i had surfaced online, suggesting a similar design to Realme GT Neo 2. The leaked renders suggested a triple rear camera setup with an LED flash, a single speaker, and a USB Type-C port at the bottom. The handset is also seen featuring a hole-punch display as well.

However, Realme has not yet announced any details about Realme 9i. So, this information should be considered with a pinch of salt.

Realme 9i is expected to feature upgraded specifications over its predecessor, Realme 8i. The handset was launched in September this year in India with a price tag of Rs. 13,999 for the base 4GB + 64GB storage variant.

Key specifications of Realme 8i include a 6.6-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,412 pixels) display, an octa-core MediaTek Helio G96 SoC, a triple rear camera setup headlined by a 50-megapixel primary Samsung S5KJN1 sensor, and a 16-megapixel selfie camera. The smartphone packs 128GB of onboard storage that supports expansion via a microSD card (up to 256GB) through a dedicated slot. Realme 8i features a 5,000mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging as well.