Realme 9i has received certification from the US FCC, hinting at more details of the upcoming smartphone. An image reportedly spotted on the regulator's website shows a live shot of Realme 9i, with a triple camera setup and an appearance which resembles Realme GT Neo 2. The listing also shows details of the smartphone's battery and connectivity specifications. Realme has not revealed any information about the smartphone, but leaks have claimed that Realme 9i will be the first smartphone to arrive under the Realme 9 series in January.

The Realme 9i handset was spotted on the US FCC and TUV Rheinland websites by MySmartPrice with the model number RMX3941. The FCC listing also contains a live shot of the Realme phone, showing a triple camera setup similar to Realme GT Neo 2. Gadgets 360 was able to independently verify the listing on the regulator's website. The rear side of the smartphone does not show a fingerprint scanner, suggesting it could be located on the power button or as an under-display scanner.

Realme 9i live image was spotted on the US FCC certification website.

Photo Credit: US FCC/ Realme

The listing shows Realme 9i measurements to be 162.5mm (height) and 74mm (width). It is listed to pack a 5,000mAh battery. It will reportedly come with 4G and Wi-Fi 6 connectivity. The smartphone may launch with the Android 11-based Realme UI 2.0 skin, according to the listing. As per a recent report, Realme 9i is tipped to feature a 50-megapixel triple camera setup. The smartphone is also tipped to launch with a full-HD+ display with 90Hz refresh rate.

Realme 9i is also tipped to feature the Snapdragon 680 4G SoC, paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. This is an upgrade over its predecessor, Realme 8i, which was launched in September. Realme 8i is equipped with a MediaTek G96 SoC and comes with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Meanwhile, Realme 9i is tipped to launch with a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support.

The smartphone had previously appeared in concept renders that suggested the device could feature a similar design to Realme GT Neo 2. However, Realme is yet to announce any details of Realme 9i, or Realme 9, Realme 9, Realme 9 Pro, and Realme 9 Pro+ which are expected to launch as part of the Realme 9 series.

