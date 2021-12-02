Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Realme 9i Concept Renders Spotted Online, Tip Familiar Smartphone Design, Triple Camera Setup

Realme 9i Concept Renders Spotted Online, Tip Familiar Smartphone Design, Triple Camera Setup

Realme 9i renders suggest the camera module could resemble the one found on the Realme GT Neo 2.

By David Delima | Updated: 2 December 2021 18:57 IST
Realme 9i Concept Renders Spotted Online, Tip Familiar Smartphone Design, Triple Camera Setup

Photo Credit: ThePixel.vn

Realme 9i could arrive in the first quarter of 2022, according to previous reports

Highlights
  • Realme 9i is expected to succeed the 2021 Realme 8i smartphone
  • Realme is yet to confirm or announce details of the Realme 9i
  • Realme 9i could feature an in-display fingerprint scanner

Realme 9i renders have been spotted online, giving smartphone enthusiasts an idea of what to expect from the handset that is tipped to launch in Q1 2022. The Realme 9i smartphone is yet to be confirmed by the Chinese company, but the concept renders suggest that the successor to the Realme 8i smartphone, could sport familiar elements, including the rear camera module that looks similar to the one found on the Realme GT Neo 2 flagship smartphone.

The Realme 9i renders shared by ThePixel.vn (in Vietnamese) suggest the upcoming smartphone could feature a triple rear camera setup with an LED flash, located in a camera module that looks similar to the Realme GT Neo 2 smartphone. The back of the handset also shows minimal branding in the form of the Realme logo at the bottom left corner of the screen. The render shows a single speaker at the bottom, located to the right of the USB Type-C port.

The rear section of the phone appears to have curved edges that blend into the left and right spine of the phone. According to the renders, there is no fingerprint scanner located on the back of the smartphone. This suggests that it could be located on the power button, or that the company could include an in-display scanner. On the front of the handset is a punch-hole camera located in the top-right corner of the screen.

Previous reports have tipped the Realme 9i to feature a MediaTek Helio G90T SoC along with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The smartphone is also expected to sport a 6.5-inch full-HD+ display along with a 64-megapixel quad camera setup. However, the company has not yet announced any details about the Realme 9i.

Realme 9i is expected to feature upgraded specifications over its predecessor, the Realme 8i, that was launched by the company in September. Realme 8i is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G96 SoC paired with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Realme 8i comes with a 6.6-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,412 pixels) display. The smartphone is equipped with a 64-megapixel rear camera setup, along with a 16-megapixel front-facing camera. Realme 8i runs on a 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging.

Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth joins Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast for an exclusive wide-ranging interview, as he talks about the 5G push, Make in India, Realme GT series and Book Slim, and how stores can improve their standing. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Realme 8i

Realme 8i

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • 120Hz display
  • Powerful processor
  • Good battery life
  • Bad
  • Average camera performance
  • Preinstalled bloatware
  • Spammy notifications
Read detailed Realme 8i review
Display 6.60-inch
Processor MediaTek Helio G96
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1080x2412 pixels
Advertisement
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Realme 9i, Realme, Realme 9i renders, Realme 9i Specifications, Realme 9i design
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, as well as on Twitter at @DxDavey.  More
Samsung Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+, Galaxy S22 Ultra Camera Specifications Tipped Again
Realme Watch T1 Allegedly Spotted on BIS, Hints at Imminent Launch in India

Related Stories

Realme 9i Concept Renders Spotted Online, Tip Familiar Smartphone Design, Triple Camera Setup
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Everything You Need to Know About Money Heist Season 5 Volume 2
  2. Moto G12 Price, Colours, RAM and Storage Configuration Leak Ahead of Launch
  3. Redmi Note 11 Pro+ Tipped to Launch as Redmi Note 11i Hypercharge in India
  4. OnePlus RT 8GB RAM Variant India Price Tipped
  5. Realme Book Slim Review
  6. Redmi Note 11T Pro, Note 11 Pro, Note 11S, Poco M4 Details Surface Online
  7. Money Heist, The Witcher, Lost in Space, and More on Netflix in December
  8. Redmi Note 10S 8GB RAM + 128GB Storage Variant Launched in India
  9. iPhone SE (2022) May Arrive in Q1 2022 With Familiar Design, 5G Support
  10. Nothing Ear 1 Black Edition TWS Earphones Debut in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Meta (Formerly Facebook) Relaxes Policy on Cryptocurrency Ads to Open Doors to More Advertisers
  2. Realme Watch T1 Allegedly Spotted on BIS, Hints at Imminent Launch in India
  3. Realme 9i Concept Renders Spotted Online, Tip Familiar Smartphone Design, Triple Camera Setup
  4. Samsung Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+, Galaxy S22 Ultra Camera Specifications Tipped Again
  5. OnePlus 9R Gets OxygenOS 11.2.6.6 Update With November 2021 Security Patch
  6. Vivo Y55s Spotted on TENAA, Key Specifications Revealed Ahead of Launch
  7. Moto G51 5G India Launch Date Tipped as December 10
  8. Nubia Red Magic 7 Allegedly Receives 3C Certification, Listed to Feature 165W Charging Support
  9. Samsung Galaxy A73 Price in India Tipped, Renders and Specifications Leak As Well
  10. Rapper Pitbull Signs Multi-Year Deal With Music-Focused NFT Platform OneOf
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com