Realme 9i Tipped to Come With 4,880mAh Battery, Realme Pro+ May Feature 65W Fast Charging

Realme 9i reportedly listed on the CQC website with model number RMX3491.

By Nithya P Nair | Updated: 22 December 2021 13:01 IST
Realme 9i Tipped to Come With 4,880mAh Battery, Realme Pro+ May Feature 65W Fast Charging

Realme 9i is expected to come as the successor to Realme 8i (pictured)

Highlights
  • Realme 9i may come with 33W fast charging support
  • Realme 9 Pro+ is said to carry 65W fast charging support
  • Two handsets have not been officially confirmed yet

Realme 9 series smartphones have been tipped multiple times in the past. The new lineup from the Chinese smartphone brand is expected to include the vanilla Realme 9, alongside Realme 9i, Realme 9 Pro, and Realme 9 Pro+/ Max. Ahead of an official announcement from Realme, the new Realme 9i and Realme 9 Pro+ models have reportedly appeared on the China Quality Certification (CQC) listing with key specifications. Recently, Realme 9 Pro+ and Realme 9i have appeared on multiple websites including Thailand's National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC) certification site, US FCC and TUV Rheinland websites pretty much confirming their imminent arrival.

According to a report by MySmartPrice, Realme 9 Pro+ and Realme 9i smartphones have now been listed on the CQC certification website.

Realme 9i is said to be listed on the CQC website with the model number RMX3491. The listing suggests the battery capacity and charging type of the smartphone. The handset is said to feature a 4880mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging. The Realme 9 Pro+, on the other hand, is reportedly listed on the certification site with model number RMX3393. The handset is said to have support for 65W fast charging.

Realme 9i has previously appeared on the US FCC and TUV Rheinland certification websites with the model number RMX3941. As per the listing, the smartphone may run on Android 11-based Realme UI 2.0 skin. Realme 9i is reported to come with a triple camera setup headlined by a 50-megapixel main sensor. The smartphone is also tipped to launch with a full-HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate. Realme 9i is said to feature a Snapdragon 680 4G SoC, paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. This is an upgrade over its predecessor, Realme 8i, which was launched in September.

Realme 9 Pro+ has recently surfaced on several certifications sites including NBTC, Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), TKDN, and Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC). The Realme phone has also been spotted on the Camera FV5 database with model number RMX3393. For optics, Realme 9 Pro+ is said to sport a 50-megapixel primary camera and a 16-megapixel front camera for selfies.

Realme 8i

Realme 8i

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • 120Hz display
  • Powerful processor
  • Good battery life
  • Bad
  • Average camera performance
  • Preinstalled bloatware
  • Spammy notifications
Read detailed Realme 8i review
Display 6.60-inch
Processor MediaTek Helio G96
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1080x2412 pixels
Further reading: Realme 9i, Realme 9 Pro, Realme 9i Specifications
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Realme 9i Tipped to Come With 4,880mAh Battery, Realme Pro+ May Feature 65W Fast Charging
