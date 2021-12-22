Realme 9 series smartphones have been tipped multiple times in the past. The new lineup from the Chinese smartphone brand is expected to include the vanilla Realme 9, alongside Realme 9i, Realme 9 Pro, and Realme 9 Pro+/ Max. Ahead of an official announcement from Realme, the new Realme 9i and Realme 9 Pro+ models have reportedly appeared on the China Quality Certification (CQC) listing with key specifications. Recently, Realme 9 Pro+ and Realme 9i have appeared on multiple websites including Thailand's National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC) certification site, US FCC and TUV Rheinland websites pretty much confirming their imminent arrival.

According to a report by MySmartPrice, Realme 9 Pro+ and Realme 9i smartphones have now been listed on the CQC certification website.

Realme 9i is said to be listed on the CQC website with the model number RMX3491. The listing suggests the battery capacity and charging type of the smartphone. The handset is said to feature a 4880mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging. The Realme 9 Pro+, on the other hand, is reportedly listed on the certification site with model number RMX3393. The handset is said to have support for 65W fast charging.

Realme 9i has previously appeared on the US FCC and TUV Rheinland certification websites with the model number RMX3941. As per the listing, the smartphone may run on Android 11-based Realme UI 2.0 skin. Realme 9i is reported to come with a triple camera setup headlined by a 50-megapixel main sensor. The smartphone is also tipped to launch with a full-HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate. Realme 9i is said to feature a Snapdragon 680 4G SoC, paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. This is an upgrade over its predecessor, Realme 8i, which was launched in September.

Realme 9 Pro+ has recently surfaced on several certifications sites including NBTC, Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), TKDN, and Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC). The Realme phone has also been spotted on the Camera FV5 database with model number RMX3393. For optics, Realme 9 Pro+ is said to sport a 50-megapixel primary camera and a 16-megapixel front camera for selfies.

