Realme 9i, Realme 9 Pro, and Realme 9 Pro+ smartphones are set to make their global debut soon. Ahead of the official announcement, a fresh leak has tipped the European pricing details of the upcoming Realme handsets along with colour options and storage configurations. Additionally, some camera details for the Realme 9 Pro+ 5G variant have surfaced online, hinting at a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 sensor on the rear. Realme 9i went live in January this year in India as the successor to the Realme 8i, while the Realme 9 Pro and Realme 9 Pro+ are scheduled to launch on February 16.

Realme 9i, Realme 9 Pro, and Realme 9 Pro+ price in Europe (expected)

Tipster Sudhanshu Ambhore (@Sudhanshu1414) has leaked the price details of Realme 9i, Realme 9 Pro, and Realme 9 Pro+ smartphones in Europe via a Twitter post.

According to the leak, Realme 9i will cost EUR 219 (roughly Rs. 18,700) for the 4GB + 64GB model and EUR 239 (roughly Rs. 20,400) for the high end 4GB + 128GB variant. Realme 9 Pro is said to come with a price tag of EUR 319 (roughly Rs. 27,200) for the 6GB +128GB storage model. The 8GB + 128GB variant is said to cost EUR 349 (roughly Rs. 29,800). According to the tipster, the top-of-the-line Realme 9 Pro + will cost EUR 379 (roughly Rs. 32,400) for the 8GB + 128GB storage model.

Realme is expected to offer a 6GB + 128GB model and 8GB +256GB storage model priced between EUR 350 and EUR 370 (roughly between Rs. 29,900 and Rs. 31,600) and EUR 390 and EUR 420 (roughly between Rs. 33,300 and Rs. 36,000) respectively in Europe depending upon the region.

Realme 9i is tipped to come in Prism Black and Blue colour options, while both Realme 9 Pro and Realme 9 Pro+ are expected to come in Aurora Green, Midnight Black, and Sunrise Blue colour options.

Realme 9 Pro+ 5G specifications (rumoured)

Another noted tipster, Yogesh Brar (@heyitsyogeshi) separately tweeted camera specifications of Realme 9 Pro+ 5G. According to the tipster, the triple rear camera unit of the upcoming Realme 9 Pro+ 5G will be led by a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 sensor with an f/1.9 aperture. The main sensor could come with optical image stabilisation (OIS). The camera setup is also said to include an 8-megapixel Sony IMX355 sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens with a 119-degree field of view and f/2.25 aperture and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture.

For selfies, Realme 9 Pro+ could feature a 16-megapixel sensor Sony IMX471 sensor with Electronic Image Stabilisation (EIS) and f/2.45 aperture.

Realme 9 Pro and Realme 9 Pro+ are already scheduled to launch in India on February 16.