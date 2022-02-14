Technology News
Realme 9i, Realme 9 Pro, Realme 9 Pro+ Price in Europe Tipped Ahead of Launch

Realme 9i price in India starts at Rs. 13,999.

By Nithya P Nair | Updated: 14 February 2022 16:08 IST
Realme 9i, Realme 9 Pro, Realme 9 Pro+ Price in Europe Tipped Ahead of Launch

The primary sensor of Realme 9 Pro+ is said to get optical image stabilisation (OIS)

Highlights
  • All three models are tipped to come in multiple colour options
  • Realme 9 Pro, and Realme 9 Pro+ India launch date is set for February 16
  • Realme 9i debuted in India in January this year

Realme 9i, Realme 9 Pro, and Realme 9 Pro+ smartphones are set to make their global debut soon. Ahead of the official announcement, a fresh leak has tipped the European pricing details of the upcoming Realme handsets along with colour options and storage configurations. Additionally, some camera details for the Realme 9 Pro+ 5G variant have surfaced online, hinting at a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 sensor on the rear. Realme 9i went live in January this year in India as the successor to the Realme 8i, while the Realme 9 Pro and Realme 9 Pro+ are scheduled to launch on February 16.

Realme 9i, Realme 9 Pro, and Realme 9 Pro+ price in Europe (expected)

Tipster Sudhanshu Ambhore (@Sudhanshu1414) has leaked the price details of Realme 9i, Realme 9 Pro, and Realme 9 Pro+ smartphones in Europe via a Twitter post.

According to the leak, Realme 9i will cost EUR 219 (roughly Rs. 18,700) for the 4GB + 64GB model and EUR 239 (roughly Rs. 20,400) for the high end 4GB + 128GB variant. Realme 9 Pro is said to come with a price tag of EUR 319 (roughly Rs. 27,200) for the 6GB +128GB storage model. The 8GB + 128GB variant is said to cost EUR 349 (roughly Rs. 29,800). According to the tipster, the top-of-the-line Realme 9 Pro + will cost EUR 379 (roughly Rs. 32,400) for the 8GB + 128GB storage model.

Realme is expected to offer a 6GB + 128GB model and 8GB +256GB storage model priced between EUR 350 and EUR 370 (roughly between Rs. 29,900 and Rs. 31,600) and EUR 390 and EUR 420 (roughly between Rs. 33,300 and Rs. 36,000) respectively in Europe depending upon the region.

Realme 9i is tipped to come in Prism Black and Blue colour options, while both Realme 9 Pro and Realme 9 Pro+ are expected to come in Aurora Green, Midnight Black, and Sunrise Blue colour options.

Realme 9 Pro+ 5G specifications (rumoured)

Another noted tipster, Yogesh Brar (@heyitsyogeshi) separately tweeted camera specifications of Realme 9 Pro+ 5G. According to the tipster, the triple rear camera unit of the upcoming Realme 9 Pro+ 5G will be led by a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 sensor with an f/1.9 aperture. The main sensor could come with optical image stabilisation (OIS). The camera setup is also said to include an 8-megapixel Sony IMX355 sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens with a 119-degree field of view and f/2.25 aperture and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture.

For selfies, Realme 9 Pro+ could feature a 16-megapixel sensor Sony IMX471 sensor with Electronic Image Stabilisation (EIS) and f/2.45 aperture.

Realme 9 Pro and Realme 9 Pro+ are already scheduled to launch in India on February 16.

Are Oppo's new flagship phones any good? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Realme 9i

Realme 9i

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • 90Hz, full-HD+ display
  • 33W fast charging support
  • Excellent battery life
  • Bad
  • Average camera performance
  • Feature omissions compared to its predecessor
  • Preinstalled bloatware
Read detailed Realme 9i review
Display 6.60-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 680
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
