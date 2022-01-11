Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Realme 9i With Snapdragon 680 SoC, 50 Megapixel Triple Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications

Realme 9i With Snapdragon 680 SoC, 50-Megapixel Triple Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications

Realme 9i is tipped to launch in India. The handset’s moniker was recently spotted on the company’s India website.

By David Delima | Updated: 11 January 2022 10:59 IST
Realme 9i With Snapdragon 680 SoC, 50-Megapixel Triple Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Realme

Realme 9i is equipped with a 6.6-inch full-HD+ IPS LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate.

Highlights
  • Realme 9i has been launched in Vietnam
  • Realme 9i is available in a single 6GB RAM +128GB storage option
  • Realme 9i runs on Realme UI 2 based on Android 11

Realme 9i has been launched in Vietnam. The new smartphone from Realme is powered by a Snapdragon 680 SoC. It comes with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of built-in storage. Realme 9i is equipped with a 6.6-inch full-HD+ IPS LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The handset sports a triple rear camera setup featuring a 50-megapixel primary camera, as well as a front facing 16-megapixel selfie camera. Realme 9i runs on a 5,000mAh battery which can be charged at 33W, and runs on Realme UI 2.0 based on Android 11.

Realme 9i price, availability

Realme 9i price is set at VND 6,290,000 (roughly Rs. 20,500) in Vietnam, and the smartphone will be sold in a single 6GB RAM and 128GB storage option, in Prism Black and Prism Blue colour options. Realme is yet to reveal whether the smartphone will be launched in other regions, including India. Meanwhile, the Realme 9i moniker was recently spotted on the Realme India store indicating that it may launch in the country soon.

Realme 9i specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Realme 9i is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 680 SoC based on the 6nm process under the hood, paired with 6GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB of UFS 2.2 built-in storage. According to the company, users can expand the inbuilt storage up to 1TB via a MicroSD card. The phone also has the feature to virtually expand the available RAM up to 11GB. The smartphone sports a 6.6-inch full-HD+ (2,400x1,080 pixels) IPS LCD display with a refresh rate of 90Hz and a peak brightness of 480 nits.

Realme 9i is equipped with a triple rear camera setup, featuring a 50-megapixel primary camera with an f/1.8 aperture and Phase Detection Autofocus (PDAF), a 2-megapixel macro camera with f/2.2 aperture, and a 2-megapixel monochrome camera with an f/2.4 aperture for portrait images. The smartphone comes with a 16-megapixel selfie camera. Realme 9i is equipped with a 5,000mAh battery which supports 33W fast charging. The handset measures 164x75.7x8.4mm and weighs around 190g.

Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth joins Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast for an exclusive wide-ranging interview, as he talks about the 5G push, Make in India, Realme GT series and Book Slim, and how stores can improve their standing. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Advertisement
Comments

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2022 hub.

Further reading: Realme 9i, Realme, Realme 9i Launched, Realme 9i Specifications, Realme 9i Price, Realme 9i Pricing
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, as well as on Twitter at @DxDavey.  More
Meta Makes Booster Shots Mandatory for Returning Workers, Office Reopening Delayed

Related Stories

Realme 9i With Snapdragon 680 SoC, 50-Megapixel Triple Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo Y33T With Snapdragon 680 SoC, 8GB RAM Debuts in India
  2. Gmail Becomes Fourth App to Hit 10 Billion Installs on Android
  3. Vu 75 QLED Premium TV With Android 11, 40W Speakers Debuts in India
  4. Xiaomi 11T Pro to Launch in India on January 19
  5. Samsung Galaxy S21 FE With 32-Megapixel Selfie Camera Launched in India
  6. OnePlus 10 Pro Curved-Edge Display Teased Ahead of Launch
  7. Spider-Man: No Way Home Is Now the 8th Biggest Movie of All Time
  8. Thunder Tier One Review: Realistic Tactical Shooter From PUBG Developers
  9. Excel at MS Excel With These 100 Excellent Shortcuts
  10. Samsung Galaxy S22 Series Launch, Sale, and Pre-Order Dates Have Been Tipped
#Latest Stories
  1. Realme 9i With Snapdragon 680 SoC, 50-Megapixel Triple Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications
  2. Meta Makes Booster Shots Mandatory for Returning Workers, Office Reopening Delayed
  3. Signal's Moxie Marlinspike Quits, WhatsApp Co-Founder Brian Acton to Take Over as Interim CEO
  4. Gmail Becomes Fourth App to Hit 10 Billion Installs on Android
  5. Jio Users Can Now Set Standing Instructions for Prepaid Recharge via UPI Auto-Debit
  6. PayPal Confirms It's Working on Its Own Stablecoin After Developer Finds Code in iOS App: Report
  7. GTA Maker Take-Two Buys Zynga of FarmVille Fame in $12.7 Billion Deal
  8. Samsung Galaxy S22 Lineup Launch Tipped for Next Month at Galaxy Unpacked Event
  9. WhatsApp Business Testing Advanced Search Filters for Easy Searching
  10. Oppo A36 With Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com