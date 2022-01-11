Realme 9i has been launched in Vietnam. The new smartphone from Realme is powered by a Snapdragon 680 SoC. It comes with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of built-in storage. Realme 9i is equipped with a 6.6-inch full-HD+ IPS LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The handset sports a triple rear camera setup featuring a 50-megapixel primary camera, as well as a front facing 16-megapixel selfie camera. Realme 9i runs on a 5,000mAh battery which can be charged at 33W, and runs on Realme UI 2.0 based on Android 11.

Realme 9i price, availability

Realme 9i price is set at VND 6,290,000 (roughly Rs. 20,500) in Vietnam, and the smartphone will be sold in a single 6GB RAM and 128GB storage option, in Prism Black and Prism Blue colour options. Realme is yet to reveal whether the smartphone will be launched in other regions, including India. Meanwhile, the Realme 9i moniker was recently spotted on the Realme India store indicating that it may launch in the country soon.

Realme 9i specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Realme 9i is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 680 SoC based on the 6nm process under the hood, paired with 6GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB of UFS 2.2 built-in storage. According to the company, users can expand the inbuilt storage up to 1TB via a MicroSD card. The phone also has the feature to virtually expand the available RAM up to 11GB. The smartphone sports a 6.6-inch full-HD+ (2,400x1,080 pixels) IPS LCD display with a refresh rate of 90Hz and a peak brightness of 480 nits.

Realme 9i is equipped with a triple rear camera setup, featuring a 50-megapixel primary camera with an f/1.8 aperture and Phase Detection Autofocus (PDAF), a 2-megapixel macro camera with f/2.2 aperture, and a 2-megapixel monochrome camera with an f/2.4 aperture for portrait images. The smartphone comes with a 16-megapixel selfie camera. Realme 9i is equipped with a 5,000mAh battery which supports 33W fast charging. The handset measures 164x75.7x8.4mm and weighs around 190g.