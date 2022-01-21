Realme 9i is set to go on an early sale on Saturday, January 22, ahead of the official first sale that is scheduled for January 25. A successor to the company's Realme 8i smartphone was launched in India on January 18. Realme 9i is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 SoC and comes with a triple rear camera setup. The smartphone sports a 6.6-inch display with a 90Hz refresh rate and runs on a 5,000mAh battery with support for 33W charging.

Realme 9i price in India, availability

Realme 9i price in India is set at Rs. 13,999 for the base 4GB + 64GB storage variant and Rs. 15,999 for the 6GB + 128GB storage configuration. The smartphone will be sold in Prism Black and Prism Blue colours.

The first official Realme 9i sale is scheduled for January 25, while the company will hold an early sale on the company's website and on Flipkart, at 12pm IST on Saturday.

The #realme9i's 5000mAh Massive Battery life is loooong enough to keep you stress-free the entire day! #NextLevelPower #OnlyICan



Early Sale on https://t.co/HrgDJTHBFX & @Flipkart at 12 PM, 22nd Jan. First Sale at 12 AM, 25th Jan.



Know more: https://t.co/bJYH0xGcY4 pic.twitter.com/H8kZbw35TC — realme (@realmeIndia) January 20, 2022

Realme 9i specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Realme 9i runs on Realme UI 2.0, based on Android 11 out-of-the-box. The smartphone is equipped with a 6.6-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,412 pixels) display with a 90Hz refresh rate and 180Hz touch sampling rate. Realme 9i is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 SoC under the hood, paired with up to 6GB of RAM, which can be expanded with the company's Dynamic RAM Expansion (up to 5GB) feature set to arrive in a future update.

On the camera front, Realme 9i is equipped with a triple rear camera setup which features a 50-megapixel primary camera with an f/1.8 aperture lens, a 2-megapixel portrait camera with an f/2.4 aperture lens, and a 2-megapixel macro camera with an f/2.4 aperture lens. The smartphone is equipped with a 16-megapixel IMX471 selfie camera with an f/2.1 aperture lens. Realme 9i offers up to 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage that can be expanded to 1TB via a dedicated microSD card slot.

Realme 9i offers 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, and a 3.5mm headphone jack, on the connectivity front. The smartphone is equipped with an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, proximity sensor, and sports a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. The smartphone is equipped with a 5,000mAh battery that can be charged at 33W over USB Type-C. Realme 9i measures 164.4x75.7x8.4mm and weighs 190 grams.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.