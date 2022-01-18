Realme 9i launch in India is taking place today (Tuesday, January 18). The Realme phone debuted in Vietnam last week. The Realme 9i comes as the successor to last year's Realme 8i. The smartphone carries triple rear cameras and is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 SoC. The Realme 9i also offers 33W fast charging — an upgrade over the Realme 8i that had 18W charging support. Read on to look at the Realme 9i launch livestream, price in India, and specifications.

Realme 9i launch in India livestream details

Realme 9i launch in India will be held at 12:30pm today. The virtual launch event will be livestreamed through Facebook and YouTube. You can also watch it live from the player embedded below.

Realme 9i price in India (expected)

Realme 9i price in India will be officially announced during the livestream. Nevertheless, a tipster claimed that the phone could be available between Rs. 13,999 and Rs. 14,499 in the country. The Realme 9i was launched in Vietnam at VND 6,290,000 (roughly Rs. 20,600) for the lone 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant.

Realme 9i specifications

The recent teasers indicated that the Indian variant of the Realme 9i would be identical to the one debuted in Vietnam. Therefore, we can safely expect that it will come with the same list of specifications. The Realme 9i was launched in Vietnam with Realme UI 2.0 based on Android 11 and a 6.6-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) IPS display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It is also powered by the Snapdragon 680 SoC, along with 6GB of RAM.

For photos and videos, the Realme 9i has the triple rear camera setup that includes a 50-megapixel primary sensor and two 2-megapixel secondary sensors. The phone also has a 16-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front.

The Realme 9i comes with 128GB onboard that supports expansion via microSD card (up to 1TB). The phone packs a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support.