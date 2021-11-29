Realme 9i is yet to be officially confirmed by the Chinese smartphone brand. But a fresh leak suggests that it will be the first smartphone to be unveiled under the Realme 9 series globally in January 2022. The handset is tipped to come with a MediaTek Helio G90T processor, a 5,000mAh battery, and a quad rear camera unit. Realme 9i is expected to debut as the successor to the Realme 8i that was launched in September in India. The upcoming Realme lineup is said to comprise four variants including Realme 9, Realme 9i, Realme 9 Pro, and Realme 9 Pro+/Max.

According to a report by ThePixel.vn (in Vietnamese) Realme could unveil the Realme 9i smartphone globally in January 2022. The handset is said to be made available in the Vietnam market in the first quarter of 2022. The report also lists some of the specifications of Realme 9i.

As per the report, the Realme 9i will feature a 6.5-inch full-HD+ IPS LCD display. The smartphone is said to pack a MediaTek Helio G90T processor under the hood instead of the Realme 8i handset's MediaTek Helio G88 processor. The chipset on the new phone is said to be coupled with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

Realme 9i is tipped to feature a quad rear camera unit at the back with a 64-megapixel main sensor, an 8-megapixel sensor, and two 2-megapixel sensors. For selfies, the handset is said to carry a 32-megapixel front camera. According to the report, Realme 9i could have a battery capacity of 5,000mAh or more.

As mentioned, Realme 9i will be succeeding the Realme 8i that debuted in September 2021 in India with a price tag of Rs. 13,999 for the base 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant.

The specifications of Realme 9i will be likely an upgrade over Realme 8i. Key specifications of Realme 8i include a 6.6-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,412 pixels) display, an octa-core MediaTek Helio G96 SoC, triple rear camera setup headlined by a 50-megapixel primary Samsung S5KJN1 sensor, a 16-megapixel selfie camera sensor, and 128GB of onboard storage that supports expansion via a microSD card (up to 256GB) through a dedicated slot. The smartphone packs a 5,000mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging.