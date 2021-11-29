Technology News
loading

Realme 9i Launch Details Tipped; Said to Feature MediaTek Helio G90T, Quad Rear Cameras

Realme 9i is expected to feature 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

By Nithya P Nair | Updated: 29 November 2021 13:02 IST
Realme 9i Launch Details Tipped; Said to Feature MediaTek Helio G90T, Quad Rear Cameras

Realme 9i is likely to come as a successor to Realme 8i (pictured)

Highlights
  • Realme 9i tipped to debut globally in January 2022
  • Realme 9i is said to feature a 32-megapixel selfie camera
  • Realme 9i likely to pack 128GB of internal storage

Realme 9i is yet to be officially confirmed by the Chinese smartphone brand. But a fresh leak suggests that it will be the first smartphone to be unveiled under the Realme 9 series globally in January 2022. The handset is tipped to come with a MediaTek Helio G90T processor, a 5,000mAh battery, and a quad rear camera unit. Realme 9i is expected to debut as the successor to the Realme 8i that was launched in September in India. The upcoming Realme lineup is said to comprise four variants including Realme 9, Realme 9i, Realme 9 Pro, and Realme 9 Pro+/Max.

According to a report by ThePixel.vn (in Vietnamese) Realme could unveil the Realme 9i smartphone globally in January 2022. The handset is said to be made available in the Vietnam market in the first quarter of 2022. The report also lists some of the specifications of Realme 9i.

As per the report, the Realme 9i will feature a 6.5-inch full-HD+ IPS LCD display. The smartphone is said to pack a MediaTek Helio G90T processor under the hood instead of the Realme 8i handset's MediaTek Helio G88 processor. The chipset on the new phone is said to be coupled with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

Realme 9i is tipped to feature a quad rear camera unit at the back with a 64-megapixel main sensor, an 8-megapixel sensor, and two 2-megapixel sensors. For selfies, the handset is said to carry a 32-megapixel front camera. According to the report, Realme 9i could have a battery capacity of 5,000mAh or more.

As mentioned, Realme 9i will be succeeding the Realme 8i that debuted in September 2021 in India with a price tag of Rs. 13,999 for the base 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant.

The specifications of Realme 9i will be likely an upgrade over Realme 8i. Key specifications of Realme 8i include a 6.6-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,412 pixels) display, an octa-core MediaTek Helio G96 SoC, triple rear camera setup headlined by a 50-megapixel primary Samsung S5KJN1 sensor, a 16-megapixel selfie camera sensor, and 128GB of onboard storage that supports expansion via a microSD card (up to 256GB) through a dedicated slot. The smartphone packs a 5,000mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging.

How's Nokia brand licensee trying to compete against Realme and Xiaomi in India? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Realme 8i

Realme 8i

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • 120Hz display
  • Powerful processor
  • Good battery life
  • Bad
  • Average camera performance
  • Preinstalled bloatware
  • Spammy notifications
Read detailed Realme 8i review
Display 6.60-inch
Processor MediaTek Helio G96
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1080x2412 pixels
Advertisement
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Realme 9i, Realme 9i Launch, Realme 9i Specifications, Realme 9 Series, Realme, Realme 8i
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Spotify Is Retiring Car View Feature, Reportedly Testing TikTok-Like Video Feed in App

Related Stories

Realme 9i Launch Details Tipped; Said to Feature MediaTek Helio G90T, Quad Rear Cameras
Comment
Read in: हिंदी
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Reliance Jio Hikes Prepaid Plan Prices by Up to Rs. 480 in India: All Details
  2. Samsung 35W Power Adapter Duo Launched in India: All Details
  3. WhatsApp May Soon Allow Users to React to Messages
  4. Parag Agarwal Becomes Twitter's New CEO as Jack Dorsey Steps Down
  5. Spider-Man: No Way Home to Release a Day Earlier in India
  6. Last Solar Eclipse of 2021: When, How to Watch, Visibility
  7. Realme Book Slim Review
  8. Coinstore Crypto Exchange Enters India Despite Fear of Ban on Trade
  9. Airtel Increases Prepaid Pack Prices by Up to Rs. 501: All Details
  10. Vivo V12 Series Design Tipped via Leaked Images
#Latest Stories
  1. Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey Steps Down, CTO Parag Agarwal Chosen as Successor
  2. PlayStation End of Year Deals Sale: Big Discounts on Marvel's Spider-Man, F1 2021, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla
  3. Google Redesigns Wear OS 'System Updates' Screen to Mention the Android Version
  4. Adidas Announces Coinbase Deal, Just Days After Announcing Its Entry Into the Metaverse
  5. Steam Sets New Record With Over 27 Million Concurrent Active Users; Cyberpunk 2077 Becomes Global Top Seller
  6. Realme GT 2 Pro India Launch Tipped for Q1 2022, Renders, Key Specifications and Price Revealed
  7. Solana Claims 1 Transaction Uses Less Energy Than 2 Google Searches
  8. Oppo Foldable Smartphone Tipped to Feature Inward-Folding Design, 50-Megapixel Triple Camera Setup
  9. Jio Tablet, Jio TV Tipped to Be in the Works, May Launch Next Year
  10. Oppo Reno 7 5G, Reno 7 Pro 5G, Next-Gen Oppo TWS Earphones Price in India Tipped
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com