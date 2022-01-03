Realme 9i has appeared in new images online. According to a report, the upcoming smartphone will launch first in Vietnam on January 10 before it arrives in other regions. The smartphone is tipped to sport a Snapdragon 680 SoC under the hood. Realme 9i was earlier spotted on AliExpress, with a 50-megapixel primary camera and a 5,000mAh battery. The smartphone was also spotted last month in a US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) listing that tipped the dimensions of the upcoming handset.

A teaser for the upcoming Realme 9i was shared by ThePixel.vn (in Vietnamese) spotted by tipster Abhishek Yadav. The report states that the upcoming smartphone will feature a design similar to that of the Realme GT Neo 2 series, including a triple camera setup and a hole-punch display for the selfie camera. As mentioned above, the smartphone is said to launch in Vietnam on January 10.

According to previous reports, the upcoming Realme 9i will launch with a Snapdragon 680 chipset, paired with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The handset is said to sport a 6.59-inch (2400x1080) full-HD+ LCD display.

Realme 9i may not feature a headphone jack, according to the recently spotted listing of the smartphone on the e-commerce website AliExpress.

The upcoming Realme 9i is likely the successor to the company's Realme 8i smartphone that launched last year with a MediaTek Helio G96 SoC, paired with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Realme 9i was recently spotted in a US FCC listing that tipped the dimensions of the handset.

On the camera front, Realme 9i is tipped to sport a 50-megapixel triple camera setup featuring a 50-megapixel primary camera, along with a 16-megapixel selfie camera at the front. The smartphone is said to feature a 5,000mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging over USB Type-C. The smartphone is tipped to launch with Realme UI 2.0 based on Android 11 out of the box.

The details about the smartphone, including specifications and the launch date suggested by leaks, are yet to be announced confirmed by Realme.