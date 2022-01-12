Technology News
Realme 9i India Launch Teased by Company, Likely to Be Soon

Realme 9i has been launched in Vietnam

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 12 January 2022 13:08 IST
Realme 9i India Launch Teased by Company, Likely to Be Soon

Photo Credit: Twitter/ Realme India

Realme 9i has triple rear camera and Blue colour back panel

  • Realme 9i sports a 6.6-inch full-HD+ display
  • It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 SoC
  • Realme 9i packs a 50-megapixel primary camera

Realme 9i has been teased by Realme India, hinting that the smartphone will soon launch in the country. The news comes a day after its launch in Vietnam, and a few days after the smartphone was seen in a hands-on video, which showed the design of the smartphone. Realme Madhav Sheth, Vice President of Realme, and President of Realme International Business Group also teased the smartphone in the photo he shared on Twitter. The image showed the Blue colour variant that has been teased by Realme Twitter India page.

Without mentioning the details and the name, Realme India tweeted a photo of a smartphone that looks exactly like the Realme 9i. The handset has been seen in India a couple of times. Recently, a report said the phone was briefly spotted on the Realme India Store. Madhav Sheth also teased the smartphone along with Realme Book.

It is to be noted that the Realme 9i has already made its debut in Vietnam, and the Indian variant is expected to pack the same specifications.

Realme 9i specifications

The Realme 9i sports a 6.6-inch full-HD+ (2,400x1,080 pixels) IPS LCD display with 90Hz refresh rate. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 SoC, which is paired with 6GB of LPDDR4X RAM. There is 128GB of UFS 2.2 built-in storage that can be expanded up to 1TB via a MicroSD card. For photography, the Realme 9i gets a triple rear camera setup highlighted by a 50-megapixel primary camera with Phase Detection Autofocus (PDAF). There is a 2-megapixel macro camera, and a 2-megapixel monochrome shooter. The smartphone comes with a 16-megapixel selfie camera. It packs a 5,000mAh battery which supports 33W fast charging.

Comments

Further reading: Realme 9i, Realme 9i Specifications, Realme
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh
Amazon's Battle With Reliance for India Retail Supremacy Became a Legal Jungle: Here’s How

