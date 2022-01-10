Technology News
Realme 9i Reportedly Listed on Realme India Store Hinting Imminent Launch in the Country

Realme 9i has reportedly obtained Malaysia's SIRIM certification.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 10 January 2022 11:41 IST
Realme 9i Reportedly Listed on Realme India Store Hinting Imminent Launch in the Country

Photo Credit: ThePixel.vn

Realme 9i is said to pack a triple rear camera setup

Highlights
  • Realme 9i may come with a 6.59-inch LCD display
  • It may be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 SoC
  • Realme 9i will launch in Vietnam on January 10

Realme 9i has reportedly been spotted on the Realme India website. Madhav Sheth, who is Vice President of Realme and President of Realme International Business Group, has also teased the smartphone along with Realme Book. The phone has also obtained Malaysia's SIRIM certification, as per a tipster. Recently, Realme 9i was leaked in a hands-on video which showed the complete design of the phone. The smartphone is expected to sport a triple rear camera setup. It is tipped to launch in Vietnam on January 10.

A tweet by MRKT showed a screenshot of the Realme India store in which Realme 9i moniker was seen among a list of other Realme handset names. This tweet was reshared by Sudhanshu Ambhore who also said that the phone has been listed on the company's Indian website. Ambhore's tweet also included a screenshot which showed that the Realme 9i power adapter is priced at Rs. 1,099 and the cable's price is set at Rs. 399. In a separate tweet, Ambhore said the Realme 9i along with Realme 9i and Realme Narzo 50 has got Malaysia's SIRIM certification.

Recently, Realme 9i was reportedly seen in a hands-on video. It showed that the smartphone has a triple rear camera setup fitted in a rectangular module -- just like in the photo shared by Madhav Sheth, Vice President of Realme, and President of Realme International Business Group, on Twitter. The tweet showed the Blue colour variant that was teased by Realme Vietnam's Facebook page. The phone will launch in Vietnam on January 10.

Realme 9i specifications (leaked)

Realme 9i is tipped to feature a 6.59-inch full-HD+ (2,400x1,080 pixels) LCD flat display with thin bezels on three sides and a hole-punch cutout for the selfie camera. It could launch with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 SoC, paired with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

For photography, the Realme 9i is tipped to sport a triple camera setup that could be highlighted by a 50-megapixel primary camera. For selfies and video calls, the smartphone may come with a 16-megapixel shooter. The smartphone may pack a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support over USB Type-C.

Xiaomi India speaks exclusively to Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, on their plans for 2022 and pushing for 120W fast charging with the 11i HyperCharge.
Comments

Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He has worked in a national daily newspaper, a news agency, a magazine and now writing technology news online. He has knowledge on a wide gamut of topics related to cybersecurity, enterprise and consumer technology. Write to sourabhk@ndtv.com or get in touch on Twitter through his handle @KuleshSourabh. More
