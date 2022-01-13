Technology News
Realme 9i India Launch Date Confirmed for January 18; Price Leaks Online

Realme 9i will be powered by a Snapdragon 680 processor.

By Nithya P Nair | Updated: 13 January 2022 11:26 IST
Photo Credit: Realme

Realme 9i features a 16-megapixel selfie camera

Highlights
  • Realme 9i will have 33W fast charging support
  • Realme 9i will pack a 5,000mAh battery
  • A dedicated page for the handset is now live on the company website

Realme 9i India launch date is set for January 18, the Chinese company confirmed on Thursday. A microsite for Realme 9i is now live on the official Realme India website, teasing some key specifications of the handset. The new Realme 9 series smartphone, powered by a Snapdragon 680 SoC, debuted in Vietnam recently. Other highlights of the handset include 90Hz refresh rate, triple rear camera setup featuring a 50-megapixel primary sensor, and a 16-megapixel selfie camera. Realme 9i packs a 5,000mAh battery which supports 33W charging as well. Separately, the price of Realme 9i has been tipped online ahead of the official announcement. The smartphone is expected to come as a mid-range offering.

Realme 9i India launch date

Realme India tweeted on Thursday, December 13, to announce the official launch date of the Realme 9i in the country. The smartphone is scheduled to launch on January 18 at 12:30pm IST. The company also sent a media invite for the launch which will take place virtually over social media and YouTube. Further, a dedicated webpage has been created on the Realme.com website to tease Realme 9i launch in India.

Realme 9i price in India (expected)

Known tipster Yogesh Brar (@heyitsyogesh) tweeted the Realme 9i's India price details. According to the tipster, the handset could be priced at Rs. 13,999 or Rs. 14,499 in India.

In Vietnam, the Realme 9i was launched at VND 6,290,000 (roughly Rs. 20,500) for the single 6GB + 128GB storage option. It is offered in Prism Black and Prism Blue colour options.

Realme 9i specifications

The teased Indian variant of Realme 9i looks identical to the model that debuted in Vietnam. Realme confirmed that the handset will include Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 SoC and have 33W fast charging support.

The dual-SIM (Nano) Realme 9i runs on Android 11-based Realme UI 2.0. It features a 6.6-inch full-HD+ (2,400x1,080 pixels) IPS LCD display with a refresh rate of 90Hz and a peak brightness of 480 nits. Realme 9i is equipped with 6GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB of inbuilt UFS 2.2 storage. The storage can be expanded up to 1TB with the help of a microSD card.

As mentioned, Realme 9i carries a triple rear camera unit headlined by 50-megapixel primary camera and two 2-megapixel sensors. It also sports a 16-megapixel selfie camera. Realme 9i packs a 5,000mAh battery which supports 33W fast charging.

What are the best phones of 2021? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2022 hub.

Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max Pill-Shaped Hole-Punch Cutout Tipped Again, This Time With 2 Holes

