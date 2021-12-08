Technology News
Realme 9i Alleged Renders Tip Hole-Punch Display, Triple Rear Camera Setup

Realme 9i is said to be a part of Realme 9 series of smartphones.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 8 December 2021 14:08 IST
Photo Credit: 91Mobiles

Realme 9i may come with an LCD panel

Highlights
  • Realme 9i may come with a 50-megapixel main camera sensor
  • It may be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 SoC
  • Realme 9 series to launch in Q1 2022

Realme 9i alleged renders have been leaked showing a hole-punch display and a triple camera setup on the back. This is not the first time that the renders of the smartphone have been spotted on the Internet. Both sets of images show a similar design. Recently, the specifications of the smartphone were shared on the Internet suggesting that it will come equipped with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 SoC. The handset is said to be the most affordable variant in the Realme 9 series of smartphones.

The latest set of renders has been shared by tipster Steve Hemmerstoffer, in collaboration with 91Mobiles. They show the Realme 9i with a flat display that has a hole-punch cutout on the top left for the selfie camera. There is a triple rear camera setup in a rectangular module. There is a Realme logo at the bottom of the phone.

Coming to buttons and ports on Realme 9i, the volume rocker is seen on the left spine of the device, and the power button is on the right. The power button is said to double up as a fingerprint scanner. There is a 3.5mm headphone port, speaker grille, and a USB Type-C charging port at the bottom. The latest Realme 9i renders are in line with ones that were leaked previously.

Realme 9i specifications (expected)

As per a recent report, the Realme 9i could feature a full-HD+ LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, the phone may come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 SoC and 50-megapixel main camera sensor. A tipster also separately suggested Snapdragon 680 SoC will power the phone.

Realme 9 series, which could feature four models — Realme 9, Realme 9i, Realme 9 Pro, and Realme 9 Pro+/ Max, is tipped to arrive in the first quarter of 2022.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News.

Further reading: Realme 9i, Realme 9i Specifications, Realme
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360.
Redmi Smart TV X 75-Inch 4K Model With 120Hz Display Refresh Rate Launched: Price, Specifications

