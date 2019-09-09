Realme to Launch a Smartphone With 90Hz Display Soon

Chinese smartphone maker Realme has confirmed that it would launch a smartphone with a 90Hz display. Realme's product manager Wang Derek took to Weibo to confirm that the company's 90Hz display smartphone is not far away. He did not reveal any specifications of the upcoming device but said that it would be cheaper than the OnePlus 7, news portal GSMArena reported on Saturday.

As per the report, the smartphone might be the rumoured Realme XT Pro and would feature a 6.4-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with a notch. The phone is expected to have octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G SoC under the hood with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage.

In terms of optics, the upcoming Realme phone would house a 32-megapixel selfie shooter and a 64-megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera, 2-megapixel macro shooter, and 2-megapixel depth sensor at the back.

Additionally, the phone is reportedly coming with NFC, 4,000mAh battery with 30W fast charging support, and next-gen in-display fingerprint sensor.

Meanwhile, Realme is getting ready to release its Realme XT smartphone in India this week. The smartphone sports a 6.4-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED panel with a waterdrop notch at the top. It has an in-display fingerprint scanner as well. The build quality is good as the phone sports Corning Gorilla Glass 5 at the front and the back.

At the back, the Realme XT comes with a quad-camera module which houses a 64-megapixel Samsung ISOCELL Bright GW1 sensor with an f/1.8 aperture and electronic stabilisation. It also has an “Ultra 64MP” mode in the camera settings which will let you take photos at full resolution. The quad-camera setup also includes an 8-megapixel wide-angle camera, a 2-megapixel macro camera and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. At the front, it houses a 16-megapixel selfie shooter positioned in the waterdrop notch.