Technology News
loading

Realme to Launch a Smartphone With 90Hz Display Soon

A Realme executive said the phone will be priced lower than the OnePlus 7.

By | Updated: 9 September 2019 11:04 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Realme to Launch a Smartphone With 90Hz Display Soon

Chinese smartphone maker Realme has confirmed that it would launch a smartphone with a 90Hz display. Realme's product manager Wang Derek took to Weibo to confirm that the company's 90Hz display smartphone is not far away. He did not reveal any specifications of the upcoming device but said that it would be cheaper than the OnePlus 7, news portal GSMArena reported on Saturday.

As per the report, the smartphone might be the rumoured Realme XT Pro and would feature a 6.4-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with a notch. The phone is expected to have octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G SoC under the hood with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage.

In terms of optics, the upcoming Realme phone would house a 32-megapixel selfie shooter and a 64-megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera, 2-megapixel macro shooter, and 2-megapixel depth sensor at the back.

Additionally, the phone is reportedly coming with NFC, 4,000mAh battery with 30W fast charging support, and next-gen in-display fingerprint sensor.

Meanwhile, Realme is getting ready to release its Realme XT smartphone in India this week. The smartphone sports a 6.4-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED panel with a waterdrop notch at the top. It has an in-display fingerprint scanner as well. The build quality is good as the phone sports Corning Gorilla Glass 5 at the front and the back.

At the back, the Realme XT comes with a quad-camera module which houses a 64-megapixel Samsung ISOCELL Bright GW1 sensor with an f/1.8 aperture and electronic stabilisation. It also has an “Ultra 64MP” mode in the camera settings which will let you take photos at full resolution. The quad-camera setup also includes an 8-megapixel wide-angle camera, a 2-megapixel macro camera and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. At the front, it houses a 16-megapixel selfie shooter positioned in the waterdrop notch.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Realme, Realme XT Pro
iPhone to Share the Spotlight With Services at Apple's Big Event Tomorrow
Honor PocketVision App Allows Visually Impaired Users Read Text With Their Phone’s Camera
Realme to Launch a Smartphone With 90Hz Display Soon
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale Is Coming Back: What to Expect
  2. Jio Fiber Launched: Everything You Need to Know
  3. Samsung Galaxy M30s Specifications Leaked Online Ahead of Official Launch
  4. Jio Fiber Plans, Pricing, Launch Date: All You Need to Know
  5. Infinix Hot 8 With Triple Rear Cameras, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India
  6. Jio Fiber vs Airtel vs BSNL vs ACT vs You Broadband: Plans Compared
  7. Realme XT Launch in India: Everything We Know So Far
  8. Google Play Store Officially Gets UPI as a Payment Option
  9. NASA Data Shows Less Than 60 Percent Lunar Missions Have Been Successful
  10. Realme 5 Pro vs Mi A3 Camera Comparison: Which Phone Has the Better Cameras?
#Latest Stories
  1. Vivo V17 Pro Specifications Leaked, Rumoured to Pack Dual Pop-Up Selfie Camera, Quad Rear Cameras
  2. Huawei Watch GT 2 With Kirin A1 SoC Launching on September 19
  3. Hayley Atwell Cast in Mission: Impossible 7 Alongside Tom Cruise
  4. Honor PocketVision App Allows Visually Impaired Users Read Text With Their Phone’s Camera
  5. Realme to Launch a Smartphone With 90Hz Display Soon
  6. iPhone to Share the Spotlight With Services at Apple's Big Event Tomorrow
  7. Joker Wins Best Picture ‘Golden Lion’ at Venice Film Festival
  8. Facebook, Google Face Off Against Formidable New Foe in the US
  9. Chandrayaan-2 Will Have No Impact on Future Missions, Like Gaganyaan: ISRO Official
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.