Realme 9i May Debut in India as Realme Narzo 9i, Realme 9 Pro+ Spotted on Multiple Certification Sites

Realme 9 Pro+ with model number RMX3393 has been reportedly spotted on the Camera FV5 database.

By Nithya P Nair | Updated: 21 December 2021 13:18 IST
Photo Credit: Facebook/ @realmeIndia

Realme 9i reportedly spotted on the NBTC listing with the model number RMX3941

Highlights
  • Realme Narzo 9i is tipped to launch in Q1 2022 in India
  • Realme 9 Pro+ is tipped to feature a 50-megapixel main sensor
  • New smartphone series don't have a launch date yet

Realme 9 series, which could feature four models — Realme 9, Realme 9i, Realme 9 Pro, and Realme 9 Pro+/ Max — has been in rumours for quite a few weeks now. Realme is yet to make an announcement regarding these smartphones, but a fresh leak says that Realme 9i could be rebranded as Realme Narzo 9i in India. The RAM, storage and colour options of the Realme Narzo 9i have also been tipped. Separately, another expected handset in the upcoming series, Realme 9 Pro has purportedly appeared on multiple websites including Thailand's National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC) certification site, TKDN, and Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) certification listings, pretty much confirming its imminent arrival.

Realme 9 Pro+ has allegedly appeared at the Camera FV-5 platform suggesting some of its camera specifications. Additionally, the Realme 9i was reportedly spotted on the NBTC listing.

Realme Narzo 9i specifications (expected)

Noted tipster Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) in collaboration with 91Mobiles shared the colour options and storage variants of the Realme Narzo 9i. Realme 9i is tipped to debut early next year and is expected to come as rebranded Realme Narzo 9i in India. As per the leak, the handset will come in Prism Blue and Prism Black colour options. It is said to come in 4GB and 6GB RAM options and 64GB and 128GB of internal storage options.

Other tipped specifications of the handset include a 6.6-inch display with 90Hz refresh rate, Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 processor, and 16-megapixel selfie shooter. The triple camera unit of Realme Narzo 9i is likely to include 50-megapixel main sensor, an 8-megapixel sensor, and a 2-megapixel sensor. It may pack a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support.

Another known tipster Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) has tweeted that Realme 9 Pro+ has surfaced on the NBTC certification site with model numbers RMX3393 and RMX3392 for the 5G and 4G variants respectively. According to the tipster, the 5G variant of Realme 9 Pro+ has bagged certifications from the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), TKDN, and Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC).

Separately, a report by Gizmochina tipped camera specifications of Realme 9 Pro+. Realme 9 Pro+ phone with model number RMX3393 has been reportedly spotted on the Camera FV5 database. As per the report, Realme 9 Pro+ sports a 16-megapixel selfie camera. On the rear, the handset is likely to sport a 50-megapixel main camera with an f/1.8 aperture.

As per the report, Realme 9i cleared NBTC certification as well. The Realme 9i handset is also reportedly spotted on the NBTC listing with the model number RMX3941. Earlier, the handset has appeared on US FCC and TUV Rheinland websites with the same model number.

However, Realme is yet to announce any details of the vanilla Realme 9, Realme 9i, or Realme Narzo 9i, Realme 9 Pro, and Realme 9 Pro+/ Max which are expected to launch as part of the Realme 9 series. So, this information should be considered with a pinch of salt.

Nithya P Nair
