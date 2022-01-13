Technology News
Realme 9 Pro Sketch Surface Online, Suggests Triple Rear Cameras With Custom Sony Sensor

Realme 9 Pro is said to feature a 6.43-inch AMOLED display.

By Nithya P Nair | Updated: 13 January 2022 13:03 IST
Realme 9 Pro is expected to arrive as a successor to Realme 8 Pro (pictured)

Highlights
  • Realme 9 Pro is tipped to pack 5,000mAh battery
  • Realme 9 Pro was also earlier spotted on BIS, NBTC, EEC, and TKDN
  • New smartphone don't have a launch date yet

Realme 9 Pro is reportedly in the works. The smartphone is yet to be officially announced by the Chinese smartphone brand, but ahead of that, Realme 9 Pro has leaked in a new sketch that hints at the phone's design. In the leaked sketches, Realme 9 Pro is seen featuring a triple rear camera unit. It is tipped to feature a 6.43-inch AMOLED display as well. Realme 9 Pro is expected to be a part of the Realme 9 lineup. Realme 9 Pro is likely to arrive as a successor to the Realme 8 Pro that debuted in India in March last year.

Known tipster Steve H.McFly (@OnLeaks), in collaboration with Smartprix, shared a new sketch of Realme 9 Pro. The handset is tipped to have a 6.43-inch AMOLED display. It is seen with a triple rear camera unit, arranged in a rectangular-shaped camera module on the back. The handset is tipped to carry a customised Sony sensor as the main camera. The cameras are seen arranged in the top left corner of the back panel. The volume rockers are seen on the left spine of the phone, while the power button is arranged on the right spine.

Realme 9 Pro has recently appeared on multiple certification websites, including Thailand's National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC), Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC), Indonesian Tingkat Komponen Dalam Negeri (TKDN), and Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) website, suggesting some of its key specifications. The handset has reportedly bagged TUV Rheinland certification with model number RMX3472 as well. The BIS listing suggests the phone's arrival in India can be expected soon.

Realme 9 Pro is said to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC or a MediaTek Dimensity 920 SoC. The handset is expected to debut as a 5G device. It is also tipped to carry a 5,000mAh battery as well.

Realme 9 Pro is likely to succeed Realme 8 Pro which was launched in India in March last year with a price tag of Rs. 17,999 for the 6GB + 128GB storage variant and Rs. 19,999 for the 8GB + 128GB storage variant.

How's Nokia brand licensee trying to compete against Realme and Xiaomi in India? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast.
Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2022 hub.

Further reading: Realme 9 Pro, Realme 9 Series, Realme 9 Pro Specifications, Realme
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Microsoft Hires Key Apple Engineer Mike Filippo to Design Server Chips

