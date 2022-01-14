Realme 9 Pro key specifications and design have surfaced online. The upcoming smartphone is said to get a triple rear camera setup, housed in a rectangular camera module. The Realme smartphone is shown with a flat 6.59-inch display with a hole-punch cutout for the selfie camera. In terms of specifications, Realme 9 Pro is said to get a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G SoC, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. The smartphone is said to pack a 5,000mAh battery.

Realme 9 Pro design (expected)

Known tipster Steve Hemmerstoffer, in collaboration with SmartPrix, has shared some fresh renders of Realme 9 Pro. As mentioned, the renders show a triple rear camera setup, housed in a rectangular camera module which also features an LED flash. At the bottom, the renders show the Realme branding. The upcoming smartphone is shown with a power button on the left spine and volume buttons on the right.

The front of Realme 9 Pro is shown with a flat display and thin bezels on three sides with a slightly thicker chin. The front is also shown with a hole-punch cutout placed on the top left corner, as is the case with most Realme smartphones. The upcoming smartphone's renders show a Midnight Black colour option and the report mentions that it will also be offered in Aurora Green and Sunrise Blue colour options.

Realme 9 Pro specifications (expected)

The report also mentions some key specifications of Realme 9 Pro. It is said to sport a 6.59-inch display with 120Hz refresh rate and an under-display fingerprint sensor. Under the hood, it is said to get a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G SoC, paired with 6GB or 8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage.

For optics, Realme 9 Pro is said to get a triple rear camera setup which comprises a 64-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel secondary, and a 2-megapixel tertiary sensor. At the front, it may get a 16-megapixel primary selfie camera. The Realme smartphone may pack a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support.