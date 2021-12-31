Technology News
Realme 9 Pro Reportedly Spotted on Multiple Certification Websites, Indian Variant Also Tipped

Realme 9 Pro Indian variant is said to have a different model name than others.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 31 December 2021 12:56 IST
Realme 9 Pro Reportedly Spotted on Multiple Certification Websites, Indian Variant Also Tipped

Photo Credit: Unsplash

Realme 9 series is expected to be launched in Q1 2022

Highlights
  • Realme 9 Pro reportedly spotted on NBTC, EEC, and TKDN
  • It has also made it to BIS certification website
  • Realme 9 Pro is a premium offering

Realme 9 Pro smartphone has allegedly been spotted on various certification websites, hinting at the phone's imminent launch in multiple markets. As per multiple reports, the smartphone was spotted on Thailand's National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC), Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC), and Indonesian Tingkat Komponen Dalam Negeri (TKDN) website. The handset is also said to be spotted on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) platform, suggesting a launch in the country soon. Realme 9 Pro is believed to be a part of the Realme 9 series of smartphones which are tipped to launch in the first quarter of 2022.

As per a report by MySmartPrice, a Realme smartphone with model number RMX3472 has been spotted on NBTC, TKDN, and EEC. The report says that this particular handset is Realme 9 Pro, a successor to Realme 8 Pro. However, a report by Nashville Chatter says that the smartphone with RMX3472 model number is a 4G LTE device, and it could be a C-series phone from the Chinese technology company. It is to be noted that Realme 9 Pro is being tipped as a 5G device.

Furthermore, the MySmartPrice report also says that the alleged Realme 9 Pro has also made it to the BIS certification website, and the Indian variant will have model number RMX3471 instead of RMX3472.

Realme 9 Pro has been tipped to be a part of the Realme 9 series. Other phones in the series could be Realme 9, Realme 9i, and Realme 9 Pro+/ Max. The upcoming smartphones are expected to arrive in the first quarter of 2022.

Recently, Realme 9 Pro+ smartphone was claimed to be spotted on the Bluetooth SIG platform, and it got BIS certification with model number RMX3393. The Bluetooth SIG listing reveals that the Realme smartphone will come with Bluetooth v5.2. It was reportedly spotted on Camera FV5 database, which hinted that the phone will sport a 50-megapixel main sensor with an f/1.8 aperture and a 16-megapixel selfie camera.

How does the Oppo Find N improve over Galaxy Z Fold 3? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Realme 9 Pro, Realme 9 Pro Specifications, Realme 9 Pro Plus, Realme
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He has worked in a national daily newspaper, a news agency, a magazine and now writing technology news online. He has knowledge on a wide gamut of topics related to cybersecurity, enterprise and consumer technology. Write to sourabhk@ndtv.com or get in touch on Twitter through his handle @KuleshSourabh. More
Vivo Y21T Price in India, Specifications Surface Online Ahead of Expected January 3 Launch
BLACKPINK's Lisa Sets the Fastest Record to Hit 300 Million Streams on Spotify

